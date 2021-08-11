Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest has not abandoned all Chinese stocks. What he owns.





Text size



The Ping An Good Doctor application, presented in 2018. Anthony Kwan / Bloomberg



ARK Invest, led by famous stock picker Cathie Wood, recently gave up most of the Chinese holdings of its actively managed exchange-traded funds. But that doesn’t mean the asset manager has completely abandoned the Chinese market. While China has become fully digitalized in areas such as e-commerce, mobile payments, and food delivery, healthcare has been an exception. ARK sees huge opportunities in the digitalization of this business, according to a study released this week. He says some companies could benefit greatly. China’s healthcare system has long been overburdened and high-quality medical resources are scarce, wrote ARK analyst Yulong Cui. The largest and best-quality facilities account for less than 10% of China’s 30,000 hospitals, but handle more than half of the country’s total visits. Patients can wait days to receive care from the most senior and reputable physicians. Chinese healthcare facilities are also grossly underfunded. Health spending represents less than 7% of gross domestic product, lagging behind most developed countries, thanks to low reimbursement rates by the government. As a result, Chinese doctors are often overwhelmed with work, but earn far less than their Western peers. This can create problems for doctors and patients. Doctors tend to overtreat or prioritize patients who are willing to pay illegally, and then receive abuse or physical threats from people who haven’t gotten the services they need. A digital transformation could alleviate some of the problems, Cui wrote. This includes online consultation, AI-assisted clinical support systems, digital healthcare apps, home delivery of prescription drugs, and specialty care platforms. Doctors would be more efficient and patients would be better treated. The government, for its part, is on board. Since 2015, Beijing has introduced a series of policy changes to guide more online healthcare solutions, according to Cui. The latest draft rules would not only allow the sale of prescriptions online for the first time, but would also put reimbursement rates for online consultations on par with hospital rates. All of this means that healthcare in China may soon reach an inflection point to accelerate digitization. ARK estimates that online consultations in China are likely to increase dramatically, from 6% of all healthcare visits in 2019 to 50% by 2025. This means more than 30 times the growth, from $ 1.5 billion to a potentially $ 50 billion market. Ping An Health and Technology



(1833. Hong-Kong),



Alibaba Holding Group



(BABA), and



JD.com



(JD) all have their own digital health platforms. Private companies in space are also growing rapidly. WeDoctor, backed by Tencent, for example, plans to go public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange later this year. the



ARK Autonomous technology and robotics



ETF (ARKQ) and



ARK Fintech Innovation



ETF (ARKF) currently holds stakes in these shares. The rest of the ARKs funds have stayed away from Chinese names for now due to volatility related to regulatory risks. ARK has also been a large investor in US telemedicine stocks such as



Teladoc Health



(TDOC), signaling similar optimism about the industry. Write to Evie Liu at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.barrons.com/articles/cathie-wood-ark-invest-chinese-stocks-51628633541 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos