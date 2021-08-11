Optiver: the structure of the equity options market needs updating





CHICAGO–(COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Optiver, a leading US equity options market maker, today released a new thought leadership series that calls for an update to the structure of the US equity options market . Along with the publication of these documents, the company issued the following statement: Optiver has followed with great interest the recent SEC remarks on Order Flow Payment (PFOF) and the stock market agency review as we believe that transparency and fair competition are the basis of a market. healthy. We applaud the SEC for highlighting its concerns about market structure issues, which often unfairly reward wholesalers who route retail feeds with an affiliated market making arm. As a leading global market maker, we strive to make markets fairer, more transparent and more efficient for all market players, both retail and institutional. However, the stock market is only part of the problem. The primary concern in the US stock options market is the underlying market structure, which favors wholesalers with an affiliated market making arm. A review of public order routing form 606 disclosures from the eight most active brokers in the stock options market showed that only four companies collectively route about 80% of the retail market. These firms also represent 84% of the 40,000 specialist appointments on 11 stock exchanges. Optiver recognizes the potential benefits that wholesalers with affiliated MMs can offer retail investors; MMs have expertise in option pricing while wholesalers provide the infrastructure to execute orders on behalf of retail brokers. This relationship, however, can only offer the maximum benefit if there is genuine competition for these orders at the exchange level. Our areas of concern within the structure of the equity options market are: Price improvement mechanisms which often do not lead to best execution,

An asymmetric tariff schedule that helps finance the PFOF, and

Appointments of specialists who promote the internalization of stock option transactions. In its ongoing review of the impact of technology on market structure, we urge the SEC to broaden its review to examine the impact of these and other practices not only on the US stock markets, but also on the market. stock options. For more information on the suggested improvements for the US equity options market, please visit Perspectives Optivers page. About Optiver Optiver is a global electronics market leader with nearly 1,300 employees working from offices in Amsterdam, Chicago, Sydney, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Taipei and London. Through pricing, execution and risk management, the company provides liquidity to financial markets using its own capital, at its own risk, by trading a wide range of products: listed derivatives, equities cash, ETFs, bonds and foreign currencies. Its independence allows it to objectively improve the markets by developing its own trading strategies and technological systems.

