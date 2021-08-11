Venmo will allow credit card holders to automatically purchase cryptocurrency with their cash back – TechCrunch





PayPal-owned Venmo Expands Cryptocurrency Support With The Launch Today Of A New Feature That Will Allow Users To Automatically Buy Cryptocurrency Using The Cash Back They Have earned through their Venmo credit card purchases. Unlike buying cryptocurrency directly, these automated purchases will not have associated transaction fees – a feature Venmo says is not a promotion, but how the system will work in the long run. Instead, a cryptocurrency conversion spread is built into every monthly transaction. Cardholders will be able to purchase Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash through the new ‘Cash Back to Crypto’ option, which is now available on the Venmo app. Venmo first introduced the ability for customers to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrency in April of this year, as part of a larger investment in the cryptocurrency led by the company. mother, PayPal. In partnership with PaxosTrust Company, a regulated provider of cryptocurrency products and services, the more than 76 million users of Venmo can now access cryptocurrency from the Venmo app. The refund feature, on the other hand, could help generate Venmo credit card registrations, pairing it with the cryptocurrency functionality. Currently, Venmo cardholders can earn monthly cash back in eight different spending categories, with up to 3% back on their first qualifying spending category, then 2% and 1% on the second highest and all other purchases, respectively. The first two categories are adjusted monthly, based on where consumers spend the most. To activate Cash Back to Crypto, Venmo customers will go to the Venmo credit card home screen in the app, select the Rewards tab, then “Get started”. From there, they will agree to the terms, select the crypto of their choice, and confirm their selection. Once activated, when the cash back funds reach the customer’s Venmo balance, the money is immediately used to make a crypto purchase – no user interaction is required. The feature will not include any transaction fees, as a cryptocurrency conversion spread is built into every monthly transaction. This is similar to how PayPal manages payment with Crypto, which allows online shoppers to make purchases using their cryptocurrency. The cryptocurrency is converted into fiat, but there are no transaction fees. The feature can also be turned on or off at any time, notes Venmo. The company sees Cash Back to Crypto as a way for newcomers to cryptocurrency to enter the market without having to worry about the crypto buying process. Rather, it is a “set-it-and-forget-it” type of functionality. However, unless users make regular and frequent transactions with their Venmo credit card, those cashback crypto purchases are likely to be quite low. The company has yet to provide details on how many Venmo credit card holders are active in the market. So far PayPal CEO Dan Schulman has only said in Q1 results that the card “exceeds our expectations for both new accounts and transactions.” During the last quarter, the executive noted that the company was also seeing “strong adoption and trading of crypto on Venmo.” “The introduction of the Cash Back to Crypto feature for the Venmo credit card offers customers a new way to start exploring the world of crypto, using their cash back earned each month to purchase automatically and seamlessly. ‘one of the four cryptocurrencies on Venmo,’ Darrell noted. Esch, senior vice president and general manager of Venmo, in a statement. “We’re excited to bring this new level of functionality interconnectivity to the Venmo platform, linking our Venmo credit card and crypto experiences to give our customers another way to spend and manage their money with Venmo.” , he added. The new option will begin rolling out from today for Venmo credit card holders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/08/10/venmo-to-allow-credit-cardholders-to-automatically-buy-cryptocurrency-with-their-cash-back/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos