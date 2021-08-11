Dogecoin, Coinbase, McAfee, eBay: what to watch for when the stock market opens today





Futures were up after data showed inflation remained high in July, with consumer prices in the United States rising 5.4% from a year ago. Here’s what we were watching before the opening bell on Wednesday. Retailers’ favorite dogecoin rose 29% this week to around 26 cents US, alongside a broader rally in cryptocurrencies. Individual investors have crowded into cryptocurrencies in recent weeks, according to data provider VandaTrack. Crypto stocks like Bit Digital, Coinbase, and Riot Blockchain have also seen an increase in the volume of call options, which give investors the right to buy cryptocurrencies at a specific price later in time.

Dogecoin is up 2.2% on Wednesday from its 5 p.m. ET level on Tuesday. Bitcoin and Ether also rose 1.3% and 2.5% respectively.

Shares of cryptocurrency exchange operator Coinbase Global rose 4% pre-market after seeing their earnings surge in a volatile quarter that it said highlighted the early days of the market. economics of cryptography.

Fast food chain Wendys jumped 4.3% pre-market after announcing an increase in sales in the last quarter, increasing its dividend and increasing its buyout program. Clothing retailer Canada Goose fell 5.5%. Its loss widened in the last quarter as spending increased, although income increased due to a lower level of Covid-19-related disruption, e-commerce growth and expansion of the market. retail. A bullish day for cybersecurity firms: McAfee jumped 5.1% pre-market after saying its profits surged in the second quarter from a year earlier, as revenues increased and the number of mainstream subscribers were increasing. NortonLifeLock added 3.9% after agreeing to acquire and partner with cybersecurity firm Avast in a cash and equity deal that would expand its focus on consumer software.

Ad technology company PubMatic climbed 7.2% pre-market after reporting that its revenue in the last quarter was up 88% from the same period a year ago.

Bumble, eBay, Rackspace Technology and Blink Charging are among the companies reporting after Wednesday’s shutdown. Card of the day Shares of Chinese semiconductor companies, electric vehicle makers and solar panel makers climbed over the past month, while shares of tech giants and after-school course providers took a hit. massive sales. Take part in our summer inventory selection contest:Test your investing sense against our Heard on the Street editors to predict the best performing stocks for the remainder of 2021.

