Pre-market Actions: AMC Plays With The Reddit Crowd





The latest: During the company’s earnings call on Monday, Aron made it clear, through his choice of words and outright flattery, that he sees retail investors as essential to the the fortune of the movie chain

This is not entirely surprising, given that AMC which had to close all its cinemas during the peak of the pandemic last year was one of the main beneficiaries of the meme stock phenomenon , in which retail investors pour billions of dollars into often struggling companies.

The company posted a loss for the three months ended June, but it was lower than analysts expected and revenue exceeded expectations.

“In short, AMC crushed him in the second quarter,” Aron said on the call, adopting Reddit crowd lingo. Aron later pointed out that AMC implemented some of the “great ideas” that individual investors “showered” it with, including showing professional sporting events and concerts.

He answered a dozen questions asked by private investors. "Can you officially make the AMC mascot a gorilla?" Aaron asked, mirroring the tendency of Reddit investors to refer to each other as "monkeys." "Would AMC ever consider re-establishing drive-ins?" Ryan wanted to know. By comparison, Aron answered questions from a single analyst about six years ago, blaming time constraints for cutting it short. The reaction: The stock gained on Monday and is up nearly 9% before market. New AMC shareholders subsequently praised Aron's performance on social media platforms such as Reddit. "Silverback Adam crushed the earnings call. If you're 'in there to win this' you should listen to him," one watcher wrote on Twitter. What it means: Individual investors matter, and businesses are embracing them for good reason. AMC stock has risen more than 1,500% so far this year and was able to raise $ 587 million in June as meme traders piled up, though none of the analysts who cover the company does recommend buying the action and that theater attendance remains much lower than before the pandemic. levels. Watch this space: Playing another online crowd favorite, AMC has announced that it will begin deploying technology to allow moviegoers in the United States to pay for their tickets and snacks in bitcoin by the end of the year. 'year. It is also buying American theaters and plans to open a dozen new theaters in the United States, Europe and the Middle East this year, betting consumers will return to theaters once the pandemic is over. "We fundamentally believe ours is a bright future because there is nothing more magical than seeing dazzling images on a big silver screen," Aron said on the call. Businesses have nowhere to hide on the climate Companies that do not have a plan in place to reduce their carbon emissions could soon find themselves at the mercy of shareholder uprisings. What's happening: On Monday, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned that the world has heated up quickly 1.1 degrees Celsius higher than pre-industrial era levels and now heading towards 1.5 degrees, a critical threshold with dire global consequences. The shocking assessment will only increase pressure on companies to step up climate action to meet the Paris Agreement goals. HSBC HSBC "The science is crystal clear, but the answer is not. Investors must use their influence to push policymakers to make the bold emission reductions needed to limit the most serious consequences of the crisis. climate change, "said Wai-Shin Chan, global head of environmental and social services. and research on governance at, told Reuters. See here: In one of the latest signs of the growing backlash polluters are facing, Greenpeace is threatening to sue if Britain gives the green light to further development of crude oil in the North Sea. Shell RDSB The project is co-owned by Siccar Point Energy and, which is trying to gain the confidence of shareholders in its plan to green its business. The oil producer may have to try harder. Learn more about the Cambo development controversy here from my CNN Business colleague Julia Horowitz. How to retire early Early retirement has long been seen as the preserve of the lucky few who hit the jackpot in their 30s or 40s, often with a big bet on a business venture that turns out to be a major success. It can change. The early retirement financial independence movement known as FIRE is a living below your means of achieving financial independence as early as possible, reports my CNN Business colleague Jazmin Goodwin. How it works: FIRE focuses on keeping expenses low and savings high. People who pursue this goal start by choosing a "FIRE number," which is the amount of money they need to save to generate enough income to cover their expenses without having to work. Typically this means saving between 50% and 75% of your annual income to retire well before age 65 and usually without any debt. Conclusion: "Those looking to retire early need to widen the gap between what they earn and what they spend," says Danielle R. Harrison, Founder and President of Harrison Financial Planning.

