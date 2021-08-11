Why is Cybin’s listing on the New York Stock Exchange so important?

On August 5, 2021, the biotechnology company Cybine was listed on the US NYSE stock exchange under the symbol CYBN.

The company is a leading developer of psychedelic therapies for the treatment of various mental health issues. The industry has seen incredible demand in recent years, and the pandemic has further fueled the increased need for the products they manufacture.

Cybin CEO Doug Drysdale is aware of how lucky the timing of the business has been. “The increase in the number of people with mental health problems has continued for decades. After seeing loved ones struggle to get the help and medicine they needed, we knew something had to be done. We had the experience and knowledge to help, so in 2018 we founded Cybin.

“The area was already in high demand, but when the pandemic hit and the lockdowns started, we suddenly got in the spotlight. Funding poured in and we were able to accelerate the development of a range of products to help those suffering from a diverse range of At the end of 2020, we registered on the Canadian NEO Exchange to fund the advancement of our therapies in the future. “

Cybin is the first in the industry to be listed on the NYSE

The biotechnology sector is booming. Although five other psychedelic companies debuted on the Nasdaq this year, Cybin is notable for being the first to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

“Validating the listing on the NYSE is a lesson in humility, and it’s nice to be the first in the business,” says Drysdale. “But the reason we have chosen such an important exchange is the increased benefits for all stakeholders. It raises awareness of what we do, and it leads to more funding, allowing us to advance the advancement of our treatments. . ”

As an industry leader in such a demanded industry, Cybin has grown rapidly. It has now raised over US $ 95 million and has a market capitalization of approximately US $ 475 million. Listing is important as it will keep the company at the cutting edge of technology, leading to further advancements.

“Our industry needs a lot of funding to fuel research, and we now have a very healthy cash balance. Cybin’s mission is to revolutionize mental health treatment, and this funding will lead to the development of our drug programs, discovery pipelines and intellectual property portfolio. It also allows for possible merger and acquisition activity and partnerships, ”says Drysdale.

“Another major reason behind the choice is that it fits the bill perfectly. We have a lot of partners, and a lot of them are on the NYSE, so that makes a lot of sense.”

Now that it is well capitalized, the company can focus on future drug development and partnerships.

Cybin already had a strong balance sheet, and the recent capitalization allows the company to move its plans forward. “It takes a lot of time and capital to develop new drugs,” says Drysdale. “So while the funding is not needed right now, it certainly will be for the future. We already have many products, programs and partnerships underway or in the works, and that will continue to grow. “

Cybins focuses on the development of novel, proprietary psychedelic molecules and their association with innovative and controllable drug delivery systems. The flagship CYB001 program, which uses sublingual film to deliver psilocybin to target major depressive disorders, is a good example.

Drysdale explains, “The film is coated with psilocybin and placed under the tongue. This delivers the drug directly into the bloodstream, a faster and more efficient delivery system that bypasses the intestine and the liver. This means that we can use less active substances while still getting the same antidepressant effects. We have already received approval to launch a phase 2a clinical trial with 40 patients.

Cybin doesn’t just develop drugs for depression. It also targets other mental disorders, including anxiety and alcohol abuse. “We are currently in the process of testing our proprietary psychedelic molecules CYB003, CYB004 and CYB005. These target alcohol use disorders, anxiety disorders and psychiatric disorders resistant to therapy. We also have 13 patent filings and over 50 completed preclinical studies. ”

To help them in their research, Cybin has formed several strategic partnerships. One example is Greenbrook TMS Inc, which has 129 outpatient mental health centers. This allows for clinical trials using the help of highly trained therapists. There is also a co-sponsored clinical trial with the University of Washington.

Another innovative partnership is with Kernel, a brain imaging company. “Kernel has developed a portable, non-invasive device that can monitor the brain in real time. It’s called the Kernel Flow.

Drysdale explains the implications for future research. “This is the first time anyone has been able to miniaturize this type of neuroimaging technology. It means we can analyze brain activity while subjects are undergoing a psychedelic therapy session. It will provide invaluable insight into the mechanisms. more efficient delivery and information on how to better target molecules in the future. “

At first glance, Cybin’s listing on the NYSE is unremarkable. However, being the first in the high demand and high demand psychedelic therapeutics sector signifies advancement of the industry. Companies like Cybin are breaking new ground in mental health therapy, and with successful registrations like this, they can continue to do so for a long time to come.