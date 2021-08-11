Thirty Q1 marred by second wave of covid; stock down 8% after results

Trent Ltd’s June quarter results (Q1FY22) show that the recovery seen after the easing of last year’s first foreclosure has come to a halt. After all, own-source revenue fell by up to 58% from the March quarter. Of course, the year-over-year growth figures have been unusually high given the weak base.

The company’s fashion business (Westside and Zudio) only operated for 46% of trading days, although this was up from 26% in Q1FY21. This measure stood at 80% for the March quarter.

Result: The company recorded operating losses in the first quarter of fiscal 22 compared to profit in the March quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) for T1FY22 amounted to nearly Rs32 crore, compared to profit of Rs137 crore during T4FY21.

Trent reflected industry weakness following covid restrictions and reported loss of EBITDA as well as a below normal (strong year-over-year) revenue trend, ”analysts said. by Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in an August 10 report. Despite this, Trent adopted a variety of cost mitigation measures, which resulted in reduced year-over-year losses.

After the results, shares of Trent fell about 8% to Rs875 each on Wednesday on the National Stock Exchange. Admittedly, analysts point out that the company’s results are broadly in line. Note that the current CEO of the company, Stephen Rayfield, has resigned. CFO P. Venkatesalu has been appointed CEO, effective October 2021 for three years.

Meanwhile, Trent stock had risen sharply in recent months, hitting a new 52-week high of Rs969 per share. As such, valuations weren’t exactly cheap and some correction was to be expected, analysts said.

Moving forward, the company is back on the road to recovery with an easing of restrictions induced by the second wave. We are witnessing a strong recovery in our fashion activity with July recording a recovery of revenues of over 80% compared to the levels of fiscal year 20. After the first wave, this level of recovery only played out for several months. after reopening, “Trent said in his statement.

Jefferies analysts believe Trent is profiting from the reopening, but this is partially factored into the stock price rally over the past three months (ahead of Wednesday’s trade). The broker has lowered the rating of the share to hold and has a target price of Rs870 per share.

