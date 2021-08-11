Xigem Technologies shares to begin trading on the OTCQB (R) Venture market

Toronto, Ontario – (Newsfile Corp. – August 11, 2021) – Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (OTCQB: XIGEMF) (FSE: 2C1) (“Next“or the”Company“), a technology provider to the emerging remote economy, is pleased to announce that it has been approved to begin trading its common stock on the OTCQB Risk market (“OTCQB“), effective today under the symbol XIGEMF.

“We are delighted to offer investors another opportunity to trade our shares and look forward to bringing our company to the attention of US investors,” said Brian Kalish, co-founder and CEO of Xigem. “We believe that trading on the OTCQB can lead to an overall improvement in liquidity and visibility in global financial markets as we continue to execute our strategy of building, acquiring and delivering technology for the rapidly emerging remote economy. “

OTCQB is a leading market for US and international start-up and developing companies. Recognized as a public market established by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, the OTCQB has helped companies create significant shareholder value, including improved liquidity and valuation. Investors can benefit from efficient trading through their preferred broker or financial advisor, transparent pricing with real-time quotes, and reliable disclosure widely available to brokers and market data providers.

The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “XIGM” and through the Deutsche Brse group under the symbol “2C1”. Investors can find Xigem trading information and statistics at: www.otcmarkets.com, https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de, https://www.tradegate.de, and https://thecse.com.

A request to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) is currently pending to further facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of the Company’s common shares in the United States.

About Xigem Technologies Corporation

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Xigem is positioned to become a leading software-as-a-service technology platform for the emerging nearly trillion dollar remote economy, with software capable of enhancing capacity. , productivity and global remote operations for businesses, consumers and other organizations. iAgent, the company’s patented technology, will provide organizations, businesses and consumers with the tools to thrive in a wide range of remote work, learning and processing environments.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. All statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact can be considered as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “potential”, “believe”, “intend” or the negative of these terms. and similar expressions. In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) improving liquidity, valuation, visibility or investor awareness, and ( ii) the success of the Company’s request to obtain DTC- eligible status. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and factors include, without limitation, the Company’s inability to obtain or maintain regulatory, market and / or other approvals necessary to continue its business activities as proposed. Although management believes that the expectations and assumptions upon which this forward-looking information is based are reasonable, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. This information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, unless applicable securities do not require it. laws. Forward-looking statements, forward-looking financial information and other measures presented in this document are not intended as indications or projections for the periods mentioned in this document or any future period, and in particular, past performance is not any indicator of the future results and results of the Company in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast or projection of the future results of the Company. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its market regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Xigem Technologies Corporation

On behalf of the company:

Brian Kalish, Managing Director

For more information:

Telephone: (647) 250-9824 ext 4

Investors: [email protected]

Media: [email protected]

