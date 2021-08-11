ETF CSOP Global Smart Driving Index (ticker symbol: 3162.HK) to be listed on the HKEX

HONG KONG – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – CSOP Asset Management Limited (CSOP) is pleased to announce the listing of the CSOP Global Smart Driving Index ETF (stock symbol: 3162.HK) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (the HKEX). The ETF CSOP Global Smart Driving Index (3162.HK) will track the performance of the Solactive Global Smart Driving Index (the index). With a listing price of around 7.8 HKD per unit, a batch of 100 shares, and an annual management fee of 0.99%, the CSOP Global Smart Driving Index ETF will start trading on August 12, 2021. At that time From its inception, the ETF CSOP Global Smart Driving Index (3162 .HK) received approximately $ 5.3 million in initial investment.

Smart driving refers to an entire advanced and integrated industrial chain of automobiles, which includes electric vehicles (EVs), biodiesel fuel and battery system, autonomous control electronics, semiconductor manufacturing and other related industries. Smart driving maximizes the fuel efficiency of motor vehicles, improves driving safety and vehicle maintenance, and adds even more comfort to drivers. As sustainable solutions have become a key trend in the world in recent years, the smart driving industry has started to flourish. Global penetration of electric vehicles is expected to reach 92.3% in 2050, up from 2.9% in 2020.1 With government support for the creation of a smart vehicle ecosystem, the global electric vehicle scale is expected to approach $ 600 billion by 2025, roughly six times the scale of 2020.2 Smart driving has also become a critical battleground among global automakers, tech giants, and even major economies. Companies filed more than 60,000 patents worldwide in November 2020, of which more than 80% relate to autonomous vehicles (AV) and EVs.3 Stimulated by the concept of green investment, a flood of money rushed into a variety of smart driving related businesses that produce electric cars, renewable energy, and more. As of October 2020, investors had invested nearly $ 330 billion in mobility technologies, with two-thirds going to autonomous technology and smart mobility and the rest to connectivity and electric vehicles.4

The Solactive Global Smart Driving Index invests globally in up to 50 of the most representative world leaders listed in the United States, Mainland China and Hong Kong. These companies represent an advanced technological advancement in the smart driving industry, focusing on electric vehicles, semiconductor manufacturing and related innovative sectors. Based on historical back-testing data, the index shows a return of 82.88% over the previous 12 months.5 Weighted by the free float market capitalization of constituents and rebalanced quarterly, the index aims to capture the rapid growth potential of the global smart driving industry in a scientific and timely manner. At the end of July 2021, the total market capitalization of the index was $ 2.6 trillion.6 Innovatively adopting a physical representative sampling strategy to replicate the index, the ETF CSOP Global Smart Driving Index (3162.HK) provides investors with global smart driving industry investment opportunities in an easy way and transparent.

As an ETF manager based in Hong Kong, CSOP has consistently been dedicated to providing ETF / ETP to global investors for 9 years. The future-themed ETFs that CSOP has already launched meet the growing needs of investors to invest in the future, providing them with full exposure to the emerging thematic market. The launch of the CSOP Global Smart Driving Index ETF (3162.HK) completes the CSOP thematic ETF spectrum.

Future CSOP thematic ETFs have seen a boom in investor demand. ETF CSOP Hang Seng TECH Index (3033.HK), CSOP Yinhua CSI 5G Communications Themed ETF (3193.HK)7and CSOP Global Cloud Computing Technology Index ETF (3194.HK) present opportunities for technology development. ETF CSOP China Healthcare Disruption Index (Ticker: 3174.HK) Discovers Health Sector Value; CSOP Huatai-PineBridge CSI Photovoltaic Industry ETF (3134.HK)8 and the new CSOP Global Smart Driving Index ETF (3162.HK) follows the trend of green living. With these forward-looking ETFs, investors can easily seize the investment opportunities of a smarter, greener and healthier future. Comments Melody He, Managing Director, Business Development Manager.

CSOP Asset Management Limited (CSOP) was founded in 2008 as the first offshore asset manager established by a regulated asset management company in China. With a focus on investing in China, CSOP manages public and private funds, and provides investment advisory services to Asian and global investors. In addition, CSOP is best known as a leader in ETFs in Asia. As of March 31, 2021, CSOP has over $ 10 billion in assets under management.

