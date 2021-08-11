Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. publishes the results of the financial statements for the second quarter of 2021

Double-digit increase in sales and profit in the second quarter of the year compared to the corresponding quarter of last year

30 new companies joined TASE in the second quarter and a total of 63 new companies in the first half of 2021, including 42 high-tech companies, raising a total of 7.8 billion shekels – an increase of 680% compared to the amount raised in the first half of 2020 and of 70% compared to the amount raised over the whole of 2020 by the new companies

– TASE’s turnover increased by 15%, reaching almost 85 million shekels in the second quarter of the year, including non-recurring income from the agreement with the Ministry of Finance.

– The profit for the second quarter amounts to more than 12 million shekels, an increase of 20% over the profit for the corresponding quarter of last year.

– Adjusted second quarter EBITDA exceeds 26 million shekels, compared to 21 million shekels in the corresponding quarter of last year, an increase of 25%.

TEL AVIV, Israel, August 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Ittai Ben Zeev, CEO of TASE, said today: “In the second quarter of the year, TASE recorded growth in all key metrics – revenue, profit and EBITDA. We are pleased to report an increase in revenues from various services that have been developed and extended by TASE in recent years, despite the decline in trading volumes and associated revenues compared to the second quarter of 2020, which had been characterized by volumes. extremely high trade in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“At the same time, we are seeing continued growth in the number of companies and the value of assets traded on TASE in the second quarter of the year. During the quarter, 30 new companies joined TASE and in the first half of the year, 63 companies made IPOs, including 42 high-tech companies. We are proud that TASE, as the home of the Israeli economy, continues to attract new companies and investors and we are committed to making TASE accessible and enabling growing segments of the public to take part in the success of the local economy by partnering with Israeli businesses. “

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. (TASE: TASE) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021:

Highlights of the results :

Revenue in the second quarter of 2021 totaled 84.6 million shekels, compared to NIS 73.5 million in revenue in the corresponding quarter last year, an increase of 15 percent. The increase in receipts is mainly explained by the increase in receipts other than those from trading and compensation (10% of total receipts) and from a non-recurring revenue from the Ministry of Finance under the trading listing, up to ‘To December 31, 2020, government bonds for an amount of 3.8 million shekels in the loan pool.

Trading and clearing commission income fell by 2% to 31.65 million shekels due to a reduction in the trading volumes of corporate bonds, derivatives and treasury bills compared to the trading volumes of the corresponding quarter of last year, this resulting from the effect of the crisis in the coronavirus in the first quarter of last year on trading volumes in the second quarter of 2020. This decrease was partly offset by the higher number of trading days during the quarter compared to the corresponding period of the Previous exercice. In the second quarter of 2021, there were 61 trading days, compared to 57 days in the corresponding quarter last year (an increase of 7%).

An increase of 24%, for an amount of 18.3 million shekels, was recorded as income from listing duties and taxes, resulting mainly from an agreement signed between TASE and TASE-CH and the Ministry of Finance in May 2021, effective from the start of the year, as well as an increase in the number of prospectuses submitted for review during the quarter, an increase in the number of companies and funds paying an additional annual fee.

A 20% increase in revenue from Clearing House services, which reached nearly 17 million shekels, mainly due to the increase in revenues from custody fees, given the increase in the value of assets held in TASE-CH, which contributed 11% to the total increase in revenues from the services of the Clearinghouse . In addition, an 8% increase was recorded in data distribution and connectivity services revenue, mainly due to the distribution of data to external customers. Israel and the dissemination of derived data, and revenues from connectivity services (BSO and Colocation).

Costs in the second quarter of 2021 totaled approximately 70.4 million shekels, compared to the costs of 63.9 million shekels in the corresponding quarter of last year, an increase of 10%. The increase in costs is mainly explained by social charges (5% of total costs) resulting from the update of salaries, an increase in staff and an increase in overtime, marketing expenses (3% of total costs) and an increase in property taxes and building maintenance expenses and depreciation expenses (1% of total costs, each).

Financing income, net in the second quarter of 2021 totaled 1.3 million shekels, compared to the financing revenues of 3.5 million shekels in the corresponding quarter of last year. The decrease in financing costs is due to a difference in return on the Company’s investments in Israeli government bonds managed in marketable securities portfolios, which amounted to 0.7% this quarter compared to 1.9% in the previous quarter. corresponding quarter of last year.

Profit in the second quarter of 2021 totaled 12.1 million shekels, compared to 10 million shekels in the corresponding quarter of last year, an increase of 20%. The increase in profit is explained by the increase in revenues from services other than trading and clearing, which was partially offset by the increase in expenses and the decrease in financing revenues, as described above.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 totaled 26.2 million shekels, up from NIS 21 million in the corresponding quarter last year, an increase of 25%. The increase is due to higher revenues from services other than negotiation and clearing, which was partially offset, mainly by increased payroll taxes and marketing expenses.

Adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2021 totaled 12.3 million shekels, up from NIS 10.4 million in the corresponding quarter last year, an increase of 18 percent. The increase is mainly explained by higher revenues from services other than negotiation and clearing, which was partially offset, mainly by increased payroll taxes and marketing expenses and lower financing revenues.

TASE notes that the first half of 2021 was characterized by the gradual lifting of all restrictions that were imposed on the corporate sector following the coronavirus epidemic, this taking into account the extension of the vaccination campaign and the reduction the resulting number of cases. in Israel, which in turn contributed to the upturn in economic activity and the decline in the unemployment rate. An increase in morbidity rates started in the second trimester and escalated in July-August, leading to the reinstatement of some restrictions. Given the nature of trade in the first half of 2021, since the increase in morbidity is short-lived and does not result in the imposition of additional restrictions on the economy, no significant adverse effect on the activity of the Company is expected.

The wave of IPOs continued in the second quarter, during which new and experienced companies entered 8 billion shekels and, by the end of the first half of 2021, more than 17 billion shekels was raised, more than three times the amount raised during the corresponding period in 2020 and even higher than the amount raised over the whole of 2020. In the second quarter, 30 new companies, including 3 R&D partnerships , made IPOs, raising a total of 4.7 billion shekels. In the first half of 2021, 63 companies, including 3 R&D partnerships, raised 7.8 billion shekels in IPOs, against 6 new companies and R&D partnerships that have 1 billion shekels in the corresponding period in 2020.

18 new high-tech companies listed on TASE in the second quarter of 2021, in addition to the 24 new companies listed in the first quarter of 2021, bringing the total to 42 new high-tech companies, against 18 new highs – listed technology companies overall of the year 2020.

Among the companies listed on the stock exchange in the second quarter of 2021 are three companies with an IPO value of NIS 2.5 to 3.7 billion each. In addition to the 63 new issuers in the first half of 2021, 2 companies achieved a double listing (for the first time, a double listing of a company listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange), and 8 companies carried out an infusion of operations.

Average trading volumes in the first half of 2021 remained similar to the average trading volumes for the full year of 2020, compared to increased trading volumes and increased fluctuation in asset values ​​in the first half of the year. last year, resulting from uncertainty prevailed in the markets after the coronavirus epidemic at the time. The rise in morbidity that began towards the end of the second quarter of 2021 has so far not had a significant effect on the trends described above regarding the value of assets traded on TASE and trading volumes.

This announcement does not replace the reading of the Company’s periodic reports for the second quarter of 2021, in which complete and precise information is presented.

