Make way for new generation scholarships

From trading under a banyan tree in the 19th century, the Indian stock market has come a long way, measuring itself against its global peers in almost every aspect. The basics were put in place by the British, establishing regional stock exchanges in all major cities, creating regional pools of investors trading in the shares of companies in that region.

The 1990s were a pivotal period, when the market ecosystem shifted from a ring trading controlled by a few influential brokers to a more democratic, on-screen, pan-Indian online marketplace. The market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the National Stock Exchange have emerged, futures and options have replaced the controversial badla trade, BSE has been demutualized and regional stock exchanges have bowed out, one by one.

Indian stock exchanges are again at a turning point. The pandemic is changing the investment landscape, bringing the world of the stock market to millennials, who until now were too busy enjoying their lives to realize that the stock markets can be just as thrilling. The number of demat accounts with custodians has almost doubled, exchanges are seeing an increase in investor registrations, and low-cost online brokers are laughing at the bank.

There is a difference in how the new set of investors, mostly millennials, trade or invest. They are tech savvy and transact with their smartphones through online brokers. More importantly, the appetite for innovative technological products is higher among this group. The SEBI discussion paper in January, seeking to help Indian exchanges adopt innovations, could therefore be a game-changer, helping to create new exchanges that meet this demand.

Removing the archaic ceilings on promoters’ holdings in exchanges is the way forward to pave the way for new generation exchanges. But it may not be possible for new exchanges to make major inroads into existing product categories.

The future of trade

The SEBI Discussion Paper is correct to point out that Indian exchanges must also move towards the adoption of digital ledger technology and artificial intelligence in exchange platforms. A few global exchanges such as the London Stock Exchange Group have experimented with this, creating a blockchain-based platform to digitally issue small and medium-sized shares for Borsa Italiana.

Progress is, however, likely to be slow and needs to start with smaller trading platforms that are newly established. Existing exchange platforms and custodians are built on existing platforms and it will be quite difficult to migrate legacy databases to a new platform.

If SEBI manages to dilute the ownership standards (discussed below) and new exchanges take place, here are some ideas for the future.

One, an exchange primarily for long-term investors. This idea was discussed in a UNEP Finance Initiative article, Evolving Business Models and New Applications of Technology by Stock Exchanges. This exchange, modeled on the Investors Exchange or the IEX, provides a solution to the threat posed to long-term investors by high-frequency trading by deliberately slowing the execution time of orders through longer cables and by keeping orders hidden in a dark pool.

The conventional Dark Pool exchanges haven’t really been taken too seriously in India given the comparatively smaller investor base and lower trading volume overall. But if algo trading, which already accounts for around 40% of current revenue, continues to grow, the regulator could consider allowing new trades exclusively for long-term investors, where wholesale deals are done, without the influence of HFT. In addition, the impact cost of transactions in Indian markets may decrease if larger orders are transferred to another exchange.

Second, exchanges can be set up exclusively to trade virtual currencies and other crypto assets such as non-fungible tokens and other digital collectibles. There is clearly a market for these and transactions take place in a dispersed manner on unregulated platforms. Exchanges can be set up, with less stringent regulations and transaction costs for trading these assets.

Third, social impact exchanges, fundraising for social impact may increase in number in the future. These exchanges can be built on the basis of blockchain technology, where beneficiary details are captured on the digital ledger so that donors can have proof of the impact. This model is tested by the South African ixo foundation.

Dilution of property

Relaxation of the current onerous standards on the ownership of exchanges, however, is needed before these new age exchanges enter India.

The market regulator is doing well by proposing to significantly increase the ownership cap for exchanges and custodians from current levels. The existing rules came into effect following the recommendation of the Bimal Jalan committee in 2010. These rules stipulate that no more than 5 percent of the shareholding of these market infrastructure institutions must be owned by domestic or foreign individuals. A higher ceiling of 15% exists for institutions such as banks, other exchanges, insurance companies, multilateral organizations, etc.

These lower ceilings were imposed despite opposition from various stakeholders on the grounds that promoters would not come forward to create stock exchanges if their participation was limited to 5%. It was also suggested at the time that the promoter’s stake could be higher, in accordance with the ownership limits in banks and insurance companies.

The discussion paper attempts to right the wrong by proposing that a national promoter could own up to 100 percent of the shares of a market infrastructure institution, which should be reduced to 51 or 26 percent over 10 years. . In the case of a foreign promoter, the initial cap is 49 percent, which must be reduced to 26 percent or 15 percent over 10 years.

No threat to existing exchanges

This relaxed shareholding can usher in a new era of innovation in Indian stock exchanges.

These new platforms should, however, be encouraged to operate in niches that do not overlap with the product categories of existing stock and commodity exchanges. The experience of many commodity exchanges and the failure of the Metropolitan Stock Exchange to make inroads into stock trading shows that it is almost impossible to wean traders and investors from exchange platforms with higher liquidity. .

It is also questionable whether more exchanges improve competition. Most countries have one or two main exchanges with other platforms for alternative products. Batting for more purses, in existing products, can prove to be a futile exercise.