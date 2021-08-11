Chesapeake Doubles Haynesville Shale Gas with Purchase of Vine Energy





Aug.11 (Reuters) – Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.O) said on Wednesday it would acquire Haynesville Basin-based rival Vine Energy Inc (VEI.N) for $ 615 million, betting on the proximity of the shale field with the US Gulf Coast Export Center. Transactions in the oil and gas sector have jumped this year as prices rebounded due to the vaccine-driven economic recovery. U.S. oil futures were trading down about 1.2% to $ 67.38 per barrel on Wednesday, down from highs reached earlier this summer, but about 63% above levels from last year. Shale operators have launched the ladder as a way to cut costs, with leading gas producer EQT Corp (EQT.N) recently agreed to buy Appalachian rival Alta Resources for $ 2.93 billion and Southwestern Energy Co (SWN.N) buying privately held Indigo Natural Resources for around $ 2.7 billion. Chesapeake offered 0.2486 shares and $ 1.20 in cash for each Vine share, implying a per share value of $ 15. This is a premium of less than 1% from Vine’s last close of $ 14.88. Vine shares were flat Wednesday morning at $ 14.87 and Chesapeake was up about half a percent to $ 55.78. Chesapeake went bankrupt last year after years of overspending on acquisitions that left it heavily in debt and strapped for cash. Interim CEO Mike Wichterich assured investors on Wednesday that the company was not paying too much for Vine and that it remained focused on returning shareholder value. “We are not going to break our balance sheet. We are not the Chesapeake of the past,” he said on a second quarter earnings conference call. The purchase, which has an enterprise value of approximately $ 2.2 billion, will immediately increase Chesapeake’s cash flow and generate $ 50 million in average annual savings, the company said. But it will also add $ 1.07 billion in long-term debt, doubling Chesapeake’s debt load just months after the company exited the Chapter 11 bankruptcy that helped it wipe out more than $ 7 billion. dollars of bonds. Chesapeake, which raised its annual production and adjusted income outlook on Tuesday after strong quarterly results, plans to increase its core dividend 27% to $ 1.75 per share after the deal closes, expected in the fourth quarter . Read more Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Marguerita Choy Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

