What you need to know to get started

Stock trading involves buying and selling stocks at a profit within a short period of time.

Trading is risky business, and to be successful it takes time and a thorough understanding of the market.

Trade smarter by setting your budget, risk tolerance and trading strategy in advance.

We all want to be the next person to win big with a lucky stock trade. Unfortunately, this is not in the cards for most traders. In reality, it takes a lot of knowledge, research, discipline, and patience to become a profitable stock trader.

“Investing is not getting rich quickly. Investing is getting rich slowly ”, declares Randy Frédéric, Vice President of Trading and Derivatives at Charles Schwab. These are wise words to follow if you are new to the stock market and wondering if trading is right for you.

But if you’re curious about the so-called thrill of short-term buying and selling and the potential rewards that can come with it, here are the basics of stock trading and the steps that will help you get started.

What is stock trading?

Trading in stocks involves buying and holding stocks for a short period of time in order to generate a quick and significant profit. Traders aim to take advantage of short-term price fluctuations in the market.

Trading can be opposed to investing, the approach of the stock market which aims to gradually build wealth by holding assets over a long period of time. While investors buy stocks and hold them for many years, traders only hold them for an hour, a day, a week, or a few months.

There are two main types of stock market transactions: active and passive transactions.

Active trading is a highly technical approach with the aim of capitalizing on short-term price fluctuations. Active traders are generally divided into two camps, depending on how long they hold their securities:

Day traders: Day trading refers to any strategy that involves buying and selling stocks over a single day, such as seconds, minutes, or hours.

Swing traders: Swing trading involves buying securities and holding them for days or weeks.

Passive trading focuses more on long-term trends in stocks, rather than short-term fluctuations or market news. Position trading is a type of passive trading.

Passive traders buy based on general market trends and sell when they think safety is at its peak, which can take months. They generally trade less than active traders. In this way, passive traders are more like long-term investors who follow a buy and hold strategy.

What to know before you start trading

Trading in stocks is a tricky business. Yes, trading individual stocks can be exciting and profitable, but no one will tell you that it is easy. Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Successful trading takes time and commitment. If you are new to stock trading, it is best to avoid day trading and consider longer term strategies. “Day trading is actually the worst option for newbie investors,” says Frederick. In fact, for every person who wins millions with a lucky trade, there are thousands more who have lost money by trying the same tactic.

Whether you plan to trade full time or part time, the bottom line is that trading takes a long time to follow the markets and spot opportunities. And when it comes to negotiating on short to medium deadlines, timing can often be everything.

Trading has tax implications. Don’t let the thrill of making a quick buck distract you from your obligation to the IRS. It’s important to understand how transaction taxes might affect your tax bill.

When you sell your shares at a profit, you are subject to capital gains tax. While profits on shares held for Following over a year, get a special tax rate, which means you are likely to pay less income tax on stocks held for less over a year are taxed at the same rate as your regular income.

Knowledge is the power to trade securely. Instead of blindly seeking a neighbor’s good stock plans or Wall Street analyst recommendations, you are better off developing your own trading ideas. When you study historical movements in stocks and research an investment on your own, you will be able to control market volatility or formulate an exit strategy with confidence.

Plus, experts agree that one of the worst things you can do is let your emotions or prejudices influence your investment decisions. Excessive emotional trading is one of the most common ways for investors to damage their returns.

How to start trading stocks

Now that you have mastered the basics of stock trading, it’s time to get started with the real deal. Just be sure to take your time to learn the ropes. “Put your toe in it,” says Frederick. “Don’t dive in.”

1. Open a trading account

You’ll need a broker to trade, so you’ll want to find one you like and trust. There are several brokers to choose from, each with their own specialties.

When choosing a broker, choose one with the tools, features, and interface that best complement your trading style and know-how. Other elements to take into account are pricing structures, accessibility on the move, inventory analysis tools and educational resources. Ultimately, newbie traders will want a business that has a wide offering and will be there when times get tough.

If you’re not sure where to start, check out our recommendations for the best stock trading apps.

2. Define your budget

Set a trading budget and stick to it. Frederick suggests that if you are attracted to new investments or bright companies, allocate up to 1% or 2% of your investment budget to these assets. You can start trading with just about any amount, but don’t touch any cash you might need in the short term, such as mortgage payments or emergencies.

3. Learn the Basics of Stock Analysis

Typically, trading is based on “technical analysis” or making decisions based on stock prices and historical market data, rather than “fundamental analysis”, which involves valuing a company and determining its true value.

The purpose of technical analysis is to analyze the price movements of a security in order to predict future price movements. While a technical analyst can examine trends and statistical patterns with charts, a fundamental analyst will start with a company’s financial statements.

While the two styles of analysis are often seen as opposing approaches, it makes financial sense to combine the two methods to give you a holistic understanding of the markets to help you better assess where your investment is heading.

In short: any time well spent learning the fundamentals of stock trading is time well spent.

4. Train with a stock market simulator

When you start to improve your analytical skills, you can easily put them into practice. Try out stock trading without putting real money on the line thanks to virtual trading or paper trading. Virtual trading allows you to test your trading skills in a low stakes environment.

Reputable online programs include TD Ameritrade PaperMoney, MarketWatch Virtual Exchange, and Power E * TRADE.

5. Plan your first transaction

Once you’ve funded your brokerage account and are ready to make your first trade, it’s time to develop a plan that will help you maintain discipline and consistency as a trader.

A good trading plan usually describes the entry (buy) and exit (sell) points, based on your skill level, risk level, and overall goals. Keep in mind that each position you hold will likely have its own technical parameters, so keep in mind the time and effort you will need to give each action the attention it deserves.

The financial report

Stock trading is not for the faint of heart. There is a lot to learn and determine before you even place your first trade. Always remember that stock trading is a risky business where your money is always on the line. Stick to your strategy and don’t let your emotions or exaggerated stories get the best of you. Success is not guaranteed, but with patience and luck, you could become a stock market expert in no time.

