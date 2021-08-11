White House calls on OPEC + to do more to fight rising gas prices





Warning that rising gas prices “could harm the ongoing global recovery,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement Wednesday that the United States “is engaging with concerned members of the OPEC + on the importance of competitive markets in setting prices, “saying OPEC” must do more to support the recovery. “

The United States is not a member of OPEC, however, the Biden administration has engaged with the group’s countries and its allies, known as OPEC +.

The high price at the pump comes as prices rise overall in the United States. A Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Wednesday found that consumer prices rose 4.3% in the 12 months ending in July, with prices rising 0.5% from June to July. The average price of gasoline is $ 3.19 Wednesday morning, per AAA . That’s more than $ 1 up from the year-ago average price of $ 2.17.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki argued on Wednesday that President Joe Biden was not too concerned about the recent consumer price hike, saying core inflation was slowing.

Asked by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins about the president’s reaction to rising consumer prices and the level of concern about inflation, Psaki replied that “core inflation… was not only below expectations, but it has slowed down compared to last month and even the previous month “. “So over the past two months we’ve actually seen a downward trend over the past three months, which is an encouraging sign,” she added. The administration is also using its own tools to crack down on illegal activities contributing to the price hike, which comes as Americans get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and resume summer travel. In a letter to Federal Trade Commission Chairman Lina Khan, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese called on the FTC to “consider using all of its available tools to monitor the US gasoline market and fight against any illegal behavior that could contribute to higher prices for consumers. at the pump ”, citing“ discrepancies ”between oil prices and the cost at the pump. Deese asked Khan to consider partnering with the Department of Justice, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and state attorneys general in this effort.

CNN’s Matt Egan contributed to this report.

