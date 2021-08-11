NYSE to Require Covid Vaccines to Access Trading Room from September 13

A trader works in the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, the United States, August 10, 2021.

The New York Stock Exchange announced on Wednesday that it would require a full vaccination against Covid-19 to gain access to its iconic trading floor from September 13.

The scholarship said exemptions are granted for medical or religious reasons. It is also expanding its randomized on-site testing to include vaccinated staff.

The NYSE already requires that visiting people ring the bell, and those coming for IPOs, show proof of vaccination. Wednesday’s announcement extends the requirement to those who work on the ground.

The move follows a larger trend in U.S. businesses as the spread of the highly contagious delta variant has upended corporate plans to fire more employees into the workplace. More than a dozen major U.S. companies, including Walmart, Google, Tyson Foods and United Airlines, recently announced vaccination warrants for some or all of their employees.

Covid cases are on the rise, with the United States reporting a seven-day average of more than 108,600 new cases per day on Sunday, up 36% from the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University .

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed their policy, recommending that fully vaccinated people resume wearing masks indoors in places with high transmission rates.

In March 2020, at the height of the pandemic, the exchange closed its historic trading floor and switched entirely to e-commerce. This was the first time that the Big Board’s physical trading floor had closed independently.

The exchange began to partially reopen to some brokers at the end of May of last year.

The NYSE is operated by the intercontinental Exchange e-commerce group, which acquired it in 2012. The exchange is located at 18 Broad St. in Lower Manhattan.