7 facts about the Egyptian scholarship for Egyptians abroad

If you are an Egyptian living abroad and looking for a way to financially secure your future, there are a number of avenues you can take: from certificates of deposit and high interest savings accounts to real estate investments, each with their own set. opportunities and risks. But what if you are planning to invest in the stock market at home in Egypt?

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) has encouraged Egyptians living abroad to invest in Egypt, with EGX recently partnering with the Egyptian Ministry of Emigration and Expatriate Affairs to promote investment in Egypt to Egyptians. Egyptian expatriates.

The Egyptian streets team spoke with EGX Executive Chairman Mohamed Farid to ask some of the questions you might have about how you can make such an investment from your home abroad, what you need before you start, and what your options are as a first-time investor. Here are some of the key answers he gave.

You don’t need an Egyptian bank account

While it certainly wouldn’t hurt to have a bank account in Egypt, Farid confirms that this is not a prerequisite for investing in EGX.

A bank account in your country of residence is sufficient, and it would be a plus if the chosen bank has a branch in Egypt. Farid tells us, however, that if you don’t have an Egyptian bank account, you must have an account with a brokerage in your name as an investor, which would allow you to withdraw money in your name. .

Editor’s Note: Brokerage firms are specialized firms with in-depth stock market expertise and staff trained to handle the various activities associated with stock trading.

These companies offer their services to investors and potential investors who do not have the knowledge, expertise or time to manage their investments in the stock market on their own. In other words, they are entities that act as an intermediary between the investor and the stock market, guiding investors who do not know how to make the most of the money they have and make the most beneficial decisions. .

In Egypt, a few brokerage houses that work with Egyptians abroad and foreigners include Hermes Securities Brokerage, Beltone Securities Brokerage, and Cairo Capital Securities.

Investing in stocks is a solid alternative to just leaving your unused money in a bank

Farid says that the goal of anyone who invests is probably to make sure they have enough wealth to one day stop working and not worry about their income after retirement. While certificates of deposit and high yield savings accounts are very common safe investments, he further explains that due to the slightly higher risk, on average, investing in the stock market gives higher returns than investments. fixed income such as collecting interest on money deposited in the bank.

And if you diversify your investments, i.e. invest in stocks of different companies, you are less likely to be affected by market fluctuations. For those new to the stock market, the best way to do this is to invest in exchange traded funds. Which brings us to the next fact.

If you are a beginner your best bet are exchange traded funds (ETFs)

If you’re looking to invest in EGX, but don’t have the knowledge of an experienced trader, Farid recommends exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which he describes as vehicles for additional savings.

ETFs are financial institutions that raise funds from individual investors by selling their stocks and then use those funds to invest in different financial assets (stocks, bonds, securities and even, in some cases, commodities), using its expertise and financial depth to bring value to its own investors.

In Egypt, most of these funds are found in banks, as they provide the experience that the layman lacks and can be used to identify good investment opportunities. You can visit the EGX web page to learn more about the opportunities and risks of ETFs.

Editor’s Note: The difference between ETFs and direct equity investing is that ETFs invest for you, so you don’t have to trade directly on the stock exchange. Instead, you buy units of ETFs that are made up of a large portfolio of stocks. ETFs can sometimes also have specific themes: ranging from ETFs with investments only in sustainable companies to others that focus on technology stocks.

You can benefit from Egyptian economic growth

Another point made by Farid is that if you choose to invest your money in EGX, you will have the opportunity to benefit from the constant growth of the Egyptian economy.

In July 2021, a Reuters poll predicted that the Egyptian economy is expected to grow by 5% over the next 12 months. Bloomberg further reported that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Egypt was among the top 10 emerging economies in 2020. This growth reflects investments made in the stock market and will translate into better returns.

There are no restrictions on returning money to your country of residence

If you live outside of Egypt, you will undoubtedly want to make sure that the money you earn from your investments can flow back to you in your country of residence.

Farid tells Egyptian Streets that as long as this money is transferred through official channels, that is, into the banking sector, there should be no problem. Importantly, if you are investing through a brokerage house, they will normally take care of all the transactions and necessary actions that need to be taken.

There are many ways to get all the information you need to stay up to date on the Egyptian markets.

For Egyptians living abroad, it can sometimes be difficult to keep abreast of all the developments in the Egyptian market. But as an EGX investor, you won’t want to miss a beat.

Your first source of information, says Farid, are the brokerage houses. If you are investing or looking to invest, researching them and asking them your questions is a good start.

Another sure way to learn the latest EGX website itself, which provides an online platform with news, statistics and information for current and potential investors.

If you are considering investing in EGX, do so as early as possible

Egyptian Streets’ last question to Farid was what advice he would give to someone about to invest in the stock market for the first time. His response was to do it quickly. The earlier you invest, the greater the value of the reward you will reap.

If you want to know a little more, you can watch our interview with Dr Farid

The video provides more information on investing in the stock market and what EGX is doing to increase financial literacy in Egypt.

