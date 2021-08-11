SEC Approves Changes To Nasdaq Rules To Expand Board Diversity | Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP

As we mentioned in previous alerts (here and here), expanding the diversity of boards of directors has recently been the focus of many regulators, issuers, shareholders and other stakeholders. To that end, in December 2020, Nasdaq Inc. proposed new rules that would require companies listed on its stock exchange to either (i) include on their boards of directors at least one woman, as well as at least one person who s ‘identify as racial minority or LGBTQ +, or (ii) if they do not meet those standards, file a written explanation explaining why they are not meeting the Nasdaq diversity goals. The proposed rule changes would also require disclosure of diversity statistics at the board level using a standardized template. According to a review by the Nasdaq, more than three-quarters of companies listed on the Nasdaq had failed to meet the proposed requirements by the end of 2020.

On August 6, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued an order accepting the rule changes proposed by the Nasdaq. According to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, the changes “will give investors a better understanding of the Nasdaq-listed companies’ approach to board diversity, while ensuring that these companies have the flexibility to take on board diversity. decisions that best serve their shareholders “. The proposed rule changes have been criticized by some Republicans in Congress and some conservative groups, who say the rule changes could force the SEC to face thorny legal issues over discrimination, and could be challenged in court on the grounds that they violate the US Constitution. or civil rights laws. Conversely, the proposed rule changes have been widely supported by Democratic lawmakers, as well as many large corporations, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Microsoft Corp.

Following the SEC approval order, the Nasdaq issued updated guidance regarding the implementation of the new requirements. The timeframe for companies to transition to the new rules is generally based on a company’s rating level. Companies in the top two levels of Nasdaq listing – Nasdaq Global Select Market and Nasdaq Global Market – should have (or explain why they don’t have) at least one diverse director within two years (i.e. by 2023), and at least two various directors within four years (by 2025).[1] Companies in the third tier of Nasdaq listing, Nasdaq Capital Market, are also expected to have a diverse director within two years (by 2023) and a second within five years (by 2026). With the exception of the stepwise transition approach, companies with five or fewer directors. Regardless of the level, these companies are required to have at least one diverse director within two years, but are not required to have a second diverse director. For all listed companies, the mandatory disclosure of diversity data at board level will come into effect in 2022. The new requirements apply to business development companies, but do not apply to acquisition companies ad hoc and investment management companies.

[1] In a year in which compliance with any of the rule changes is required, the specific date by which compliance must be demonstrated is the later of (i) the SEC approval date ( August 6) and (ii) the date on which the company files its declaration of proxy (or, if the company does not file a proxy, in its Form 10-K or 20-F) for the annual meeting of shareholders of the company that year.