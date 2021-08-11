London stocks reach levels not seen since early 2020





The main UK stock index gained on Wednesday and was at levels not seen since early 2020, led by shares of pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline. The FTSE 100 gained 0.7% to 7,214.19, its fourth consecutive rise, while the pound GBPUSD,

+ 0.23%

rose 0.15% to $ 1.3858. The biggest winners of the FTSE 100 were the London Stock Exchange Group LSEG,

+ 3.16% ,

which increased by 3%, and retailer JD Sports Fashion JD,

+ 3.51% ,

which climbed 3.4%. Among the heavyweights, GlaxoSmithKlines GSK,

+ 1.16% GSK,

+1.34%

stocks rose 1.1%. The declines included the Entain ENT sportsbook group,

-0.30%

and the British lender Lloyds Banking Group LLOY,

-0.33% LYG,

+ 0.20% . Deliveroo ROO actions,

-6.09%

fell more than 3%, after the food delivery company’s mid-term outlook disappointed. As reflected in our forecast, while we expect consumer behavior to moderate later in the year, we remain excited about the opportunity ahead and our ability to capitalize on it, a said Will Shu, Founder and CEO of Deliveroo, in a report. Still, there were positives such as order value and volume ahead of what was expected for the first half of the year, and her cash flow looks good, said AJ Bell financial analyst Danni Hewson. , in a note to customers. The news that she had hired a prized Amazon executive in a leading tech role and the decision by German rival Delivery Heros to take a significant stake in the company helped boost the share price and kick start her rehabilitation and there is at least nothing in Deliveroos’ first half results to undermine that process, she said. In the FTSE 250 MCX midcap,

+ 0.78% ,

the biggest winner was the promotional products company 4imprint FOUR,

+ 7.34% ,

which climbed 9%, and the biggest decline in mid caps was wealth management firm Quilter QLT,

-7.19% ,

which fell by 6%.

