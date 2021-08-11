Hackers stole $ 600 million in crypto. Here’s how investors can stay safe

Editorial independence We want to help you make better informed decisions. Certain links clearly marked on this page may direct you to a partner website and allow us to earn a referral commission. For more information, see How we make money.

Cryptocurrency platform says it has experienced a massive security breach by hackers this week, resulting in over $ 600 million in stolen assets, according to a blockchain security company conduct an analysis on piracy.

Poly Network is not a crypto exchange or digital wallet platform. Instead, it helps facilitate crypto transfers between different cryptocurrency blockchains. It can help people to use their cryptocurrency on different networks.

Poly Network spoke to the hacker in an open letter published on Tuesday: The amount of money you’ve hacked is the biggest of the challenge [decentralized finance] history, we read. Law enforcement in any country will consider this a major economic crime and you will be prosecuted.

But because cryptocurrencies are decentralized and largely unregulated across the world, there has always been very little investors can do if their crypto is stolen by hackers, reinforcing the concerns of many people and regulators about cryptocurrency. This makes the importance of a safe and secure investment all the more evident.

What investors need to know about the Poly Network hack

Polygon Network announced on Tuesday that it had been attacked on three blockchains: Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain and Polygon. After identifying the wallet addresses associated with hackers, Poly Network called on miners, token developers and crypto exchanges to blacklist all of their transactions.

Since Wednesday, the platform has started to recover stolen assets, grossing $ 260 million returned so far.

Hacking is the most recent event of a increasing number of reported crypto scams, amid ongoing conversations from regulators about how best to get around crypto fraud. As recently as last week, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler spoke about the security risks of unregulated cryptos:

Right now, we just don’t have enough crypto investor protection. Frankly, right now it’s more like the Wild West, he said. This asset class is rife with frauds, scams and abuse in some applications. There is a lot of hype about how crypto assets work. In many cases, investors are unable to obtain rigorous, balanced and complete information. If we don’t fix these issues, I’m afraid a lot of people will be hurt.

Although many investors do not perform crypto transfers over blockchain networks or participate in DeFi protocols, any crypto investment can still be threatened by hackers. Still, there are ways for long-term crypto investors to protect their digital assets:

Investing in Crypto Safely

The first line of defense you can do to invest in crypto securely is to choose a secure platform from which to purchase your coins. There are no protections for crypto assets of how your money in the bank is protected by institutions like the FDIC, so it is important to make sure that the platforms you are using are secure. Look for specific information about security measures, storage, and insurance on any crypto platform website.

Organizations that do not invest in [cybersecurity] are definitely going to be the fruit at hand and they will be more prone to having their data compromised because they have nothing in place, says Eva velasquez, President and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center.

Look for protections for individual users, like two-factor authentication, and practice your own security with strong, unique passwords for all of your online accounts.

You should also be familiar with common scams involving crypto and approach any unsolicited offers or suspicious activity with skepticism. Here are some ways to spot a crypto scam, according to the Federal Trade Commission:

Anyone who will only accept payment for goods or services in cryptocurrency

Unsolicited offers to help you earn big bucks in a short time or guarantee returns on your crypto investment

Social media posts asking you to send cryptocurrency, that was the method behind a headline Bitcoin scam 2020 in which the Twitter accounts of public figures were hacked

How to protect your crypto

Once you have cryptocurrency in your wallet, you can also take steps to keep your coins safe.

You can choose to keep your coins in your account with the exchange you used to purchase them, but carefully review that exchange’s security measures to ensure that it offers strict security protocols and plans to meet a security breach. Some exchanges even have insurance policies which can be internal or third party to protect user assets from theft in the event of a hack.

You can also store your coins in a hot wallet or software-based online storage platform. Because hot wallets are online, they are always vulnerable to hackers, so it is important to check the security measures that the platform uses to protect your digital assets.

I put a lot of emphasis on the longevity of the platform or the device, Nicole DeCicco, founder of CryptoConsultz, a crypto and blockchain technology consultancy, recently told NextAdvisor. You might have loopholes in the software’s security, and this is where hackers can enter. If you have a proven wallet, it’s more reliable for their security team to keep abreast of the latest security practices.

However, the most waterproof form of security against hacking is to keep your coins in a cold store. This is fully offline wallet storage, in which you store the private keys of your cryptocurrency outside the network on one device; often these devices look like USB sticks. This form of storage comes with other risks, such as loss or damage to the device, but it is the most secure form of protection against online theft.

Final result

If you choose to invest in cryptocurrency, you should be prepared not only for volatile price movements, but also for the risks inherent in a decentralized and largely unregulated asset class. This is also why it can be useful to follow the rule of thumb recommended by experts and devote no more than 5% of your total portfolio to speculative investments like crypto.

If the combined risk of crypto price fluctuations and security does not match your own risk tolerance, there are options for investing in crypto without actually buying coins. But even traditional investments or financial institutions do not guarantee that your money is protected from hackers and it is always important to evaluate security practices.

We should all be concerned about data breaches and we should all understand that there is no such thing as a truly impenetrable system, said Velasquez, acknowledging that even traditional institutions with the most robust security measures can always be compromised. .

The best steps you can take are to make sure that any platform you trust with your money or digital assets is clear on how it protects users from theft and does your own due diligence to protect your accounts. with secure passwords, frequent updates and monitoring.