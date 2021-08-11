Business
Canadian Securities Exchange Releases Performance Figures and Listing Milestone for July 2021
Toronto, Ontario – (Newsfile Corp. – August 11, 2021) – The Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE” or “the Exchange”) today announced its market statistics for the month of July 2021 and a further step in the growth of its business listings, which continues to dominate all Canadian stock exchanges.
Operating statistics for July 2021
The trading volume of securities listed on the CSE totaled 2.3 billion shares;
The market value of securities listed on the CSE was $ 1.7 billion;
CSE issuers completed 73 financings which raised $ 261 million;
There were 18 new listings, bringing the total listed securities to 696 as of July 31, 2021; and
The aggregate market value of CSE issuers was $ 59.4 billion as of July 31, 2021, up from $ 42.1 billion at the end of 2020.
“July was another very positive month for the Canadian Securities Exchange. Although we are firmly in the ‘hot summer days’, our trading volume has declined only slightly from the strong levels we saw in the spring, while funding numbers have remained consistent with spring figures. Said Richard Carleton, CEO of CSE. “The July financing results highlight the growing diversity of our issuers. The biggest deal was made by Peak Fintech Group, which is involved in the commercial lending industry in China. Cannabis issuers, which make up most of our largest listings, raised 12% of the total capital raised by CSE issuers during the month. “
“We are also proud to announce that we took an impressive milestone this week: we now have 700 active CSE registrations. It took us just over a year to go from 600 to 700 registrations, and our growth trajectory remains very strong. We are pleased that so many entrepreneurs recognize that CSE offers their companies the best opportunity to achieve their goals in the capital market. “
New registrations in July 2021
Plank Ventures Ltd. (PLNK)
Canada Nickel Corp. (Which)
Sprout AI Inc. (SPRT)
Mandates of Ionic Brands Corp. (IONC)
Yumy Bear Goods Inc. (YUMY)
Coom Holdings Inc. (CHOO.WT) Warrants
Burrell Resources Inc. (BURY)
Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (HMPS)
Prospect Park Capital Corp. (PPK)
Aquarius AI Inc. (AQUA)
Royal Wins Corporation (SKLL)
Levitee Labs Inc. (LVT)
Cirrus Gold Corp. (THIS)
Incredible Food Corp. by Zoglo (ZOG)
Mandates of Peak Fintech Group Inc. (PKK.WT)
Emperor Metals Inc. (AUOZ)
Mandates of Humble & Fume Inc. (HMBL.WT)
XRApplied Technologies Inc. (XRA)
About the Canadian Securities Exchange:
The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access public capital markets in Canada and abroad. The Exchange’s efficient operating model, advanced technology, and low fee structure help companies of all sizes to minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.
The CSE provides investors in Canada and abroad with access to a multi-sector collection of growing companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.
STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE
===============================
CSE TV is Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv
#HashtagFinance Podcast: https://blog.thecse.com/pe-podcasts/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/
Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CSE_News
Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/
Website: https://thecse.com/
Contact:
Richard Carleton, CEO
416-367-7360
[email protected]
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92849
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/canadian-securities-exchange-reports-july-194500637.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]