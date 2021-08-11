Amundi US launches Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc.

BOSTON, August 11, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Amundi US today announced the successful initial public offering of the common shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”), a closed-end management investment company newly incorporated, diverse. The Fund began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday under the symbol “MIO”.

The primary investment objective of the Fund is to provide the holders of its common shares with a high level of current income exempt from federal regular income tax. As a secondary investment objective, the Fund may seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary investment objective. Amundi Asset Management US, Inc. (“Amundi US”) is the investment advisor of the Fund.

The Fund raised $ 300 million in proceeds, selling 15,000,000 common shares at a price of $ 20.00 per share, excluding the option of the underwriters to purchase additional shares. If the Underwriters exercise this option in full, the Fund will raise approximately $ 345 million.

Lisa Jones, President and CEO of Amundi US

“Investing in municipal bonds has been a strength of our firm for many years and we are delighted to announce the successful launch of the Fund. With strong investor demand, this IPO quickly reached its capacity. This Fund is managed by a team of over 30 people on average. years of experience and we believe it offers an innovative approach to investing in various segments of the municipal market. The advisor uses a disciplined approach, driven primarily by in-depth credit research.

The underwriters were Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

MIO is the sixth closed fund advised by Amundi US. In addition, the firm manages:

HNW Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. DOCTORATE Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. PHT Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. MY V Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. HMI Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc.

For more information, visit the Amundis closed funds website: https://www.amundi.com/usinvestors/Products/Closed-End-Funds. The information contained on the Amundi US website does not form part of this press release.

The story continues

About Amundi France

Amundi US is the American business of Amundi, the largest asset manager in Europe in terms of assets under management and ranked among the ten largest in the world.[1]. Boston is one of Amundis’ six major global investment centers[2] and offers a wide range of bond, equity and multi-asset investment solutions in close partnership with wealth management companies, distribution platforms and institutional investors in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

With its financial and extra-financial research capabilities and its long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape. Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of more than 4,500 employees in 37 countries. A subsidiary of Crédit Agricole Group and listed on the Paris Stock Exchange, Amundi currently manages approximately $ 2.12 trillion in assets.[3].

Amundi, Trusted Partner, working daily in the interest of our clients and society

www.amundi.com/us

follow us on linkedin.com/company/amundi-us/ and twitter.com/amundi_us.

1. Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2021, based on assets under management at 12/31/2020

2. Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris and Tokyo

3. Amundi data as of 06/30/21

A word about risk

Risk of municipal securities. The municipal bond market can be subject to unusual volatility, particularly for lower rated and unrated securities. Liquidity can be reduced unpredictably in response to global economic conditions or credit crunch. Municipal issuers could be affected by rising health care costs, increasing unfunded pension liabilities and the phasing out of federal financial assistance programs. Adverse conditions and developments related to projects funded by municipal securities can result in lower revenues for municipal securities issuers, potentially leading to defaults. Issuers often depend on the income from these projects to make principal and interest payments. The value of municipal securities may also be affected by changes in the financial position of one or more municipal issuers or insurers of municipal issuers, regulatory and policy developments, changes in tax legislation or other legislative measures, and by uncertainties and public perceptions regarding these and other factors. Municipal securities may be more susceptible to downgrades or defaults during recessions or similar periods of economic stress. The financial difficulties of municipal issuers may continue or worsen. To the extent that the Fund invests significantly in a single State or in securities whose payments depend on a single project or a single source of income, or which relate to a sector or an industry, including health establishments, education, special income and pollution control, the fund will be more sensitive to the associated risks and developments.

Interest income from certain types of municipal securities in which the Fund may generally invest may be subject to federal alternative minimum tax (the “AMT”). The Fund may not be suitable for investors subject to AMT. You should consult a tax advisor to find out whether the AMT applies to you and about state and local taxes on distributions from your Fund.

Credit risk. If an issuer or guarantor of a security held by the Fund or a counterparty to a financial contract with the Fund defaults in its obligation to pay principal and / or interest, has its credit rating downgraded or is perceived as less creditworthy , or if the credit rating or quality or value of the underlying assets decreases, the value of your investment will generally decrease.

Interest rate risk. Interest rates may rise, causing the value of the fund’s investments to fall (this risk will usually be greater for securities with longer maturities). Interest rates are currently at or near historic lows, which could make a rate hike more likely.

Risk of illiquid investments. Certain securities and derivatives held by the Fund may be impossible or difficult to buy, sell or unwind. Illiquid securities and derivatives can also be difficult to value. Liquidity risk can be magnified in an environment of rising interest rates. If the Fund is forced to sell an illiquid asset or close out a derivative position, the Fund may suffer a substantial loss or may not be able to sell at all.

Amundi US Distributor, Inc., SIPC Member

(Formerly Amundi Pioneer Distributor, Inc.)

60 State Street, Boston, MA 02109

2021 Amundi Asset Management France

See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005104/en/

Contacts

Shareholder information: please contact your financial professional or visit www.amundi.com/us.

Broker / Advisor Information, Please Contact: 800-622-9876

For all media inquiries, please contact: Geoff Smith, 617-504-8520