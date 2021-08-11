Cardax Voluntarily Suspends SEC Reporting Obligations





HONOLULU, August 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Cardax, Inc. (OTCQB:CDXI) today announced the filing of a Form 15 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) to voluntarily suspend its reporting obligations under Section 15 (d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”). The Board of Directors has determined after careful consideration that this action should be in the best interests of the company and its shareholders, as it should reduce legal and accounting expenses and allow for the reallocation of employee time to the advancement of employees. basic business strategies. The Company’s obligation to file periodic and routine reports with the SEC, including Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, will be immediately suspended upon filing of Form 15. Cardax common stock is currently listed on the OTCQB, but following the suspension of the Exchange Act reporting, the Company expects its common stock to be listed on the OTC Pink Open Market (the “Pink Sheets”) , although it cannot guarantee that no broker will continue to make a market in the stock. David G. Watumull, CEO of the company, said: “After evaluating our options, we voluntarily suspend our reporting obligations in order to use the resources of the company more efficiently. The expected savings in legal fees, accounting costs and management time should help us to run our core business. strategies. “ About Cardax

Cardax is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development of pharmaceuticals for diseases induced by inflammation. The Company also has a business unit that markets ZanthoSyn, an astaxanthin-based dietary supplement recommended by physicians for inflammatory health. . CDX-301, the Company’s zeaxanthin pharmaceutical candidate, is under development for macular degeneration. CDX-101 and CDX-301 are currently in preclinical development, including planning for enabling studies for IND. The safety and efficacy of the Company’s drug candidates have not been directly evaluated in clinical trials or confirmed by the FDA. Media and investors

David G. Watumull, CEO

1-808-457-1400

[email protected] Safe harbor

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our forward-looking performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We wish these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we include this statement for the purposes of such safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our company’s future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identified by the use of the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “Intend,” “plan”, “plan”, “seek”, “strive”, “try” or future or conditional verbs such as “could”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “would”, or similar expressions. Our ability to predict the actual results or effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, including, without limitation, the effects COVID-19 may have on our financing, sales or any other aspect of our business, financial condition or results of operations. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our expectations or beliefs inc Read, without limitation, the risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we do not undertake to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made. * These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. SOURCE Cardax, Inc. Related links http://www.cardaxpharma.com

