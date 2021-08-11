S & P / TSX Composite Closes Record High, US Markets Mixed After Inflation Report





Rising commodity values ​​helped lift Canada’s main stock exchange to a record close on Wednesday, while US markets were mixed following an inflation report that fell short of expectations. Mike Archibald, vice president and portfolio manager at AGF Investments Inc., said the U.S. Consumer Price Index report found that prices excluding energy and food were up 0.3 percent from in the previous month, a key benchmark that economists expected to be higher at 0.4 percent. I think the market was expecting and positioning for a slightly warmer number, Archibald said. This would have led to a breakthrough in the discussion on the withdrawal of the US Federal Reserve. Instead, the reaction to the news led to a weaker US dollar, lower US bond yields with the benchmark 10-year yield standing at 1.334 percent in the afternoon, and an ideal environment for commodities like gold. The December gold contract was up US $ 21.60 to US $ 1,753.30 per ounce and the September copper contract was up 1.4 cents to US $ 4.37 per ounce. delivered. The September crude oil contract also rose 96 cents to US $ 69.25 a barrel. This helped push the S & P / TSX Composite Index up 58.27 points to a record 20,554.01, as its materials index rose 1.26% to 317.26 points, and the gold index rose 1.98% to 288.51 points. The Canadian dollar also benefited from news of US inflation, rising to 79.96 US cents from 79.74 US cents on Tuesday. Archibald said the TSX continues to follow its choppy uptrend expected for August. Today reflects what we’ve seen over the past six months, Archibald said. The market is not moving much … but it continues to climb daily. In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 220.30 points to 35,484.97. The S&P 500 index rose 10.95 points to 4,447.70, while the Nasdaq composite lost 22.95 points to 14,765.14. Earnings reports were the main driver for Canadian stocks, Archibald pointing out Cambridge. Ontario-based ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. was the top performer on the Toronto Stock Exchange following a positive second quarter report. The stock ended the day up $ 4.52 or 11.96% at $ 42.32 Montreal-based companies Intertape Polymer Group and Stelco Holdings Inc. also had positive days, ending up 10.08 percent and 5.57 percent respectively. Meanwhile, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was the worst performing at the time, with the luxury parka maker reporting a quarterly loss even as its revenue doubled from the same period in 2020. Shares of the company fell 13.1%. Looking ahead, Archibald noted Canadian Tire Corp. and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. as two companies to watch when they report their earnings tomorrow. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 11, 2021. Companies in this story: (TSX: GSPTSE, TSX: CADUSD = X)

