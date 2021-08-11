Poland should either join the eurozone or issue its own CBDC





Source: iStock / darro To maintain Poland’s ability to freely conduct monetary policy, the country’s authorities will have to make a choice: join the euro zone, or launch a national central bank digital currency (CBDC), according to Marek Dietl, CEO of the company. ‘State. Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE). the National Bank of Poland (NBP) could be forced to issue its digital zloty to preserve the country’s monetary sovereignty, according to to a recent analysis by Dietl. While Poland is a member of the European Union, it is not yet a member of the euro area and the zloty is not yet part of the exchange rate mechanism. By the European Commission website, “Poland does not have a target date to adopt the euro, but aims to do so as soon as possible.” Dietl argues that if Poland does not join in the foreseeable future the euro area, which currently includes its 19 other member states of the European Union, the country should step up its efforts to launch a CBDC in a situation where, in a few years, the architecture of the global financial system will most likely be determined by digital currencies: the dollar, the euro and the yen. In this new model, traditional fiat money and digital currency would work in parallel, and the [Polish] The central bank would have full control over the base and monetary policy, it could not only defend the zloty, but also create the conditions for its expansion, Dietl said. In the analysis, which was released by the country’s conservative think tank Jagiellonian Institute, the CEO builds on his earlier remarks made at a panel discussion in May. If we don’t introduce the digital zloty, then whether we like it or not, we’ll end up using the digital yuan, dollar or euro because it will be more comfortable to use and more liquid, he said. declared. The digital zloty could introduce a wide range of benefits for Polish consumers, democratizing their access to various segments of the financial market, Dietl argued, adding that such a digital currency is inevitable, especially since there are will have increasingly effective security measures, although there will also be those who want to override them. That said, the current leadership of the Polish central bank has shown little enthusiasm for issuing a CBDC. NBP board member Marta Gajcka said during the same debate that the bank is not working on the digital zloty project, but is observing such efforts from its peers in the region. Digital currency must be associated with secure and reliable systems. Right now, there is no system in the world that would guarantee 100% security, she said. ____ Learn more:

CBDC: A solution looking for a problem?

ECB launches digital euro project with two-year investigation and Bitcoin bashing
Samsung to join Kakao to test offline payments for South Korea's CBDC

China attacks senators who demanded Olympic blockade on digital yuan
Polish lawmakers back finance ministry on crypto firms' bank accounts

"Don't get rocked" as European Commission designs Crypto KYC trap

