Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,554.01, up 58.27 points.) Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX: MFC). Financial. Up to 36 cents, or 1.43 percent, to $ 25.50 on the 18th.

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,554.01, up 58.27 points.) Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Up 36 cents, or 1.43 percent, to $ 25.50 on 18.8 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up 49 cents, or 0.98%, to $ 50.33 on 17.1 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 17 cents, or 1.65 percent, to $ 10.47 on 6.2 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Down four cents, or 2.33 percent, to $ 1.68 on 4.5 million shares. New Gold Inc. (TSX: NGD). Materials. Down 18 cents or 9.94 percent, to $ 1.63 on 4.2 million shares. Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY). Financial. Up 60 cents, or 0.46 percent, to $ 130.96 on four million shares. Companies in the news: Linamar Corp. (TSX: LNR). Up 35 cents, or 0.48%, to $ 73.91. Linamar Corp. said it made a profit in the second quarter as the diverse manufacturer saw key industries recover from the impacts of COVID-19. The Guelph, Ont., Based company said it achieved net income of $ 108 million or $ 1.65 per diluted share for the quarter ending June 30, compared to a loss of $ 37.9 million or 58 cents per share last year. Adjusted net income was $ 106.9 million, or $ 1.63 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $ 22 million or 34 cents per share last year. Linamar, which manufactures equipment for the automotive, construction and agricultural industries, says it had revenue of $ 1.57 billion, up from $ 923.6 million in the same quarter of Last year. Analysts on average expected adjusted earnings of $ 93 million, or $ 1.42 per share, on revenue of $ 1.61 billion, according to financial data firm Refinitiv. Metro inc. (TSX: MRU). Down $ 1.36, or 2.12%, to $ 62.93. The financial results of Canada’s three largest grocers have offered a clearer picture of how the COVID-19 crisis has shaped shopping habits and the reaction of consumers when public health restrictions are relaxed. Metro Inc.’s third-quarter results, released Wednesday, largely mirrored results released earlier this summer by competitors Empire Co. Ltd. and Loblaw Companies Ltd. things like flour and toilet paper. Many Canadians also switched to conventional full-service grocery stores over discounted supermarkets and purchased more items per visit as part of a one-stop-shop effort to reduce their trips to the grocery store. But the reverse trend is now emerging as vaccine rollout continues and COVID-19 infections decline. Metro, Loblaw and Empire have all noted increased traffic to their stores in recent quarters, but smaller baskets and more subdued sales, an indication that people are shopping more and potentially spending more in restaurants. They also noted a gradual return to discounted grocery stores as a growing number of shoppers sought promotions rather than convenience. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 11, 2021. The Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.coastreporter.net/the-mix/most-actively-traded-companies-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange-4214337 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos