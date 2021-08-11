California Solar Panel Mandate for Advances in New Buildings





Regulators in LOS ANGELES in California voted on Wednesday to force builders to include solar power and battery storage in many new commercial structures as well as high-rise residential projects, the latest U.S. move to speed up the transition from fossil fuels to alternative energy sources. The five-member California Energy Commission unanimously approved the proposal. It will now be picked up by the state’s Building Standards Commission, which is expected to include it in a comprehensive building code review in December. The energy plan, which would go into effect on January 1, 2023, also includes incentives to phase out natural gas from new buildings and to make it easier to add batteries to existing solar systems in single-family homes. The future we are trying to build together is a future beyond fossil fuels, Energy Committee chairman David Hochschild said ahead of the agencies vote. Big changes require everyone to play a role. We all have a role to play in building that future.

Commercial buildings affected by the plan include hotels, offices, doctor’s offices and clinics, retail and grocery stores, restaurants, schools and civic spaces like theaters, auditoriums and convention centers. The provisions would complement requirements that came into effect last year requiring new single-family homes and multi-family dwellings up to three stories to include solar power. Homes and businesses use nearly 70 percent of California’s electricity and are responsible for a quarter of its greenhouse gas emissions, according to the commission. He said the proposals approved on Wednesday would cut emissions over 30 years as much as if nearly 2.2 million cars were taken off the road for a year. Lindsay Buckley, spokesperson for the Energy Board, said that while there is no guarantee that the plans will be adopted by the Building Standards Board, no such proposal has ever been made. rejected after approval by the energy panel. In addition to consumers and environmental groups, representatives from power companies including Southern California Edison, one of the state’s investor-owned utilities, and the Sacramento Municipal Utility District have spoken in favor of the changes. code.

Mr Hochschild said the commission heard some opposition during the development of the code change, particularly from Southern California Gas, which supplies much of the natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Southern California. . Daily business briefing Updated August 11, 2021, 5:03 am ET The head of the organization that represents the state’s solar power and battery companies said that while she felt the code change was necessary, the policies under review by other regulators in the The state could undermine the benefits. The official, Bernadette Del Chiaro, executive director of the California Solar and Storage Association, said that while utilities have welcomed the commissions plan, they have offered to reduce the benefits that homeowners and businesses receive for electricity. surplus that they produce and send to the network. . Owners of rooftop solar power systems receive compensation equivalent to the retail cost of electricity, an arrangement that utility companies say is unfair to those without such systems. The California Public Utilities Commission, a separate regulator that oversees investor-owned utilities, is considering an amendment to the agreement, known as the net energy meter. Any change in net metering compromises those standards, Ms. Del Chiaro said. Net metering is the little guy’s only opportunity to get relief, and they want to put the kibosh on it. Californians have felt the urgency to abandon the use of fossil fuels as climate change has brought about extreme weather conditions, which have contributed to some of the states’ most devastating wildfires. And beyond reducing carbon emissions, solar power has been embraced as a way to avoid blackouts. Investor-owned utilities cut off power for a week to prevent electrical equipment from starting fires. Consumers have therefore increasingly sought solar panels and storage batteries as secondary energy sources.

During public comments to the Energy Commission on Wednesday, speakers urged regulators to help keep residents of the state safe in the face of all the devastation. We can hear the passion and just the urgency and the emotion beyond what motivates people to join in, said Commissioner Andrew McAllister. California is forced to lead more than ever. The latest big change in the energy provisions of the state’s building code, the requirement that new single-family homes be equipped with solar power was approved in 2018. The rules went into effect on January 1, 2020. So far, the impact has been limited, as builders who already had permits could operate to previous standards, and the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year has disrupted work and licensing. The main goal, McAllister said, should be to recognize the important role that changes in the building code can play in helping to reduce emissions. That’s a huge lever that California needs to pull to grab the market’s attention, he said.

