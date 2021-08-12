Ginkgo Bioworks and Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. announce the entry into force of the registration statement of Form S-4

BOSTON and NEW YORK, August 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Ginkgo Bioworks (“Ginkgo”) and Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SRNG) (“Soaring Eagle”) today announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) has declared in effect the registration statement Form S-4 filed by Soaring Eagle with the SEC relating to the previously announced business combination between Ginkgo and Soaring Eagle (the “Business Combination”).

(PRNewsfoto / Ginkgo Bioworks)

“This is an important step in our journey to become a publicly traded company,” commented Jason kelly, co-founder and CEO of Ginkgo. “I want to take a moment to thank our amazing team for their hard work in getting us to this point and our investors for their support for many years as we work to make biology easier to design. We look forward to concluding the business combination and continuing to partner with the Soaring Eagle team in this next chapter. “

Ginkgo and Soaring Eagle expect to complete the transaction in the third quarter, when Ginkgo’s class A common shares will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “DNA”. The business combination is expected to provide up to $ 2.5 billion gross proceeds in cash, including Soaring Eagle’s $ 1.725 billion cash in trust (subject to any redemption by Soaring Eagle shareholders) and $ 775 million in gross proceeds of a PIPE transaction at the price of $ 10.00 per Class A common share of Soaring Eagle to be funded immediately prior to closing of the transaction.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to allow customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company’s platform enables biotechnology applications in a variety of markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals and pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo is also actively supporting a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization, and therapy discovery. In May 2021, Ginkgo announced a business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SRNG), which, if completed, will make Ginkgo, through a parent entity, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., a public company. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, and other customary closing conditions. For more information visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

About Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company founded by Harry E. Sloan, Jeff sagansky, and Eli Baker for the purpose of carrying out a merger, an exchange of capital, an acquisition of assets, a purchase of shares, a reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more companies.

ADDITIONAL LEGAL INFORMATION

Legend of forward-looking statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws regarding the proposed transaction between Ginkgo and Soaring Eagle, including statements regarding the benefits of the transaction, the expected timing of the transaction, the services offered by Ginkgo and the markets in which it operates and Ginkgo’s projected future results. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “the strategy”, “the future”, ” opportunity ”,“ plan, “may”, “should”, “will”, “would”, “will”, “will continue”, “will probably result” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements regarding future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, therefore, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are many factors that could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this document, including, but not limited to: (i) the risk that the transaction will not be completed on time or not on time. everything, which could have a negative impact on the price of the Soaring Eagle securities, (ii) the risk that the transaction will not be completed before the expiry of the Soaring Eagle business combination and the potential impossibility of obtain an extension of the deadline for the business combination if Soaring Eagle so requests, (iii) failure to meet the conditions for the completion of the transaction, including the adoption of the agreement and the merger plan by the shareholders of Soaring Eagle and Ginkgo, the satisfaction of the minimum amount of the trust account following the redemptions by the public shareholders of Soaring Eagle and the receipt of certain and regulatory approvals, (iv) the absence of an ev assessment by a third party to determine whether or not to proceed with the proposed transaction, (v) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the agreement and the proposed merger, (vi) the effect of the announcement or expectation of the transaction on business relationships, performance, and the business in general, (vii) the risks that the proposed transaction will disrupt Ginkgo’s current plans and difficulties potential retention of Ginkgo employees as a result of the proposed transaction, (viii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be brought against Ginkgo or against Soaring Eagle relating to the agreement and the merger plan or the proposed transaction, (ix) the ability to maintain the listing of Soaring Eagle securities on the Nasdaq, (x) the volatility of the price of Soaring Eagle securities due to various factors including changes in competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo plans to operate, variations in performance between competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo the business and changes in the structure of combined capital, (xi) the ability to implement plans to ‘business, forecasts and other expectations after the completion of the proposed transaction, and to identify and realize additional opportunities, and (xii) the risk of declining demand for products using synthetic biology. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Soaring Eagle’s proxy statement / prospectus relating to the transaction, and in other documents filed by Soaring Eagle with the Company. DRY. Soaring Eagle and Ginkgo caution that the above list of factors is not exclusive. Soaring Eagle and Ginkgo caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are posted. Neither Soaring Eagle nor Ginkgo undertake or accept any obligation or commitment to publicly release any update or revision of any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in the events, conditions or circumstances on which a such statement is based.

Additional information and where to find it

This document concerns a proposed transaction between Ginkgo and SRNG. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange, any securities, nor will there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which any such offer, sale or exchange would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. In connection with the proposed transaction, SRNG filed a registration statement on Form S-4 / A with the SEC on August 3, 2021, which included a power of attorney from SRNG and a prospectus from SRNG. The registration statement was declared effective by the SEC on August 11, 2021. The proxy circular / final prospectus will be sent to all SRNG shareholders on the registration date to be set for voting on the proposed business combination and to Ginkgo shareholders. SRNG will also file other documents relating to the proposed transaction with the SEC. Before making any voting decision, investors and holders of securities of SRNG and Ginkgo are urged to read the registration statement, proxy circular / prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or to be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction as they become available as they will contain material information about the proposed transaction.

Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of the Proxy Circular / Prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by SRNG through the website maintained by the SEC at the ‘address www.sec.gov . In addition, documents filed by SRNG can be obtained free of charge upon written request from SRNG at 955 Fifth Avenue, New York, New York State, 10075, Attention: Eli Baker, CFO, (310) 209-7280.

Participants in the solicitation

Soaring Eagle’s and Ginkgo and their respective directors and officers may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Soaring Eagle in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and officers of Soaring Eagle and their ownership of the securities of Soaring Eagle is set forth in the filings by Soaring Eagle with the SEC. To the extent that the holdings of Soaring Eagle securities have changed from the amounts printed in the Soaring Eagle proxy circular, these changes have been or will be reflected on the change of ownership statements on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of such persons and other persons who may be considered to be participants in the proposed transaction may be obtained by reading the proxy circular / prospectus relating to the proposed transaction when it becomes available. You can obtain free copies of these documents as described in the previous paragraph.

CONTACT WITH THE MEDIA:

[email protected]

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

[email protected]

[email protected]

