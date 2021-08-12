How to Pay for Graduate Education – Forbes Advisor

Editorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but this does not affect the opinions or ratings of our editors.

If you want to increase your earning potential throughout your career, getting a postgraduate degree can be a good idea to get there faster. On average, masters with a master’s degree earn almost $ 13,000 more per year than their peers with a bachelor’s degree, which represents a substantial return on investment.

However, higher education can get expensive. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the average cost of tuition and fees required to attend college (public and private) was $ 19,314. This number does not include some major expenses, such as room and board, so you should plan to spend even more to graduate.

If you are looking for ways to pay for your college education, you have several options, including gift aids, work-study programs, and student loans.

5 ways to pay for college without going into debt

There are many financial aid programs available for graduate students and professionals. If you’re wondering how to pay for your college education without borrowing money, consider these options.

1. Start looking for free money

As a graduate student, you can benefit from gift aid, financial aid that does not have to be repaid. Support for graduates can take the form of grants, scholarships or scholarships.

. Graduate scholarships are generally based on academic or professional achievement. A scholarship available to graduate students is the CyberCorps: Service exchange. Graduate students pursuing a career in cybersecurity can receive up to $ 34,000 per year for three years. Scholarships. The scholarship programs provide funds to promising graduate school students so that they can focus on their studies without having to take on teaching or research responsibilities. They are awarded by schools, professional associations and non-profit organizations. For example, the National Science Foundation awards its Graduate research scholarship outstanding students pursuing careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). Eligible students can claim up to $ 34,000 per year, as well as a tuition allowance of $ 12,000 for tuition and fees.

You can also search for graduate gift assistance programs via FastWeb, GoGrad and Great future.

2. Apply for assistantships

As a graduate student, you can offset your education and living expenses by accepting an assistant position. Assistantships are paid positions offered by some universities. In return for working a specific number of hours per week, you will usually get a tuition waiver and a monthly living allowance.

In an assistantship, you might help professors grade or teach, help professors with their research, or handle administrative tasks.

If you are interested in a university assistant position, contact the head of your specialization department to see if there are any open opportunities, or check your school’s job openings.

3. Use the federal work-study program

The federal work-study program is offered to graduate students as well as to undergraduates with financial need. In a work-study program, you will get a job related to your field of study and use your salary to pay a portion of your education costs. As a graduate student, you can be paid by the hour or receive a salary, depending on the position and the hours required.

To take advantage of the federal work-study program, be sure to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and contact your university’s financial aid office to discuss your options.

4. State research programs

To help meet the most pressing needs, some states offer tuition assistance or reimbursement programs for graduate students in certain areas. In return for help with your education expenses, the state will usually require you to fulfill a service obligation by working in the state after you graduate. Here are some examples of state programs:

Ohio . Graduate students who are residents of Ohio but who received their undergraduate degrees in other states can apply to the Choose Ohio First program. To qualify, students must pursue a career in STEM and attend a public university in Ohio.

. Graduate students who are residents of Ohio but who received their undergraduate degrees in other states can apply to the Choose Ohio First program. To qualify, students must pursue a career in STEM and attend a public university in Ohio. Caroline from the south . The South Carolina Teacher Loan Program is a loan / scholarship program. Graduate students who plan to teach after graduation can receive up to $ 5,000 per year to pay for their degrees. The loan can be canceled if the student teaches certain subjects or in designated geographical areas.

. The South Carolina Teacher Loan Program is a loan / scholarship program. Graduate students who plan to teach after graduation can receive up to $ 5,000 per year to pay for their degrees. The loan can be canceled if the student teaches certain subjects or in designated geographical areas. Tennessee. The Tennessee Graduate Nursing Loan Forgiveness Program encourages nurses to move into an academic or administrative position in a nursing education program within the state and to agree to work at an eligible facility for at least four years. The program will pay up to $ 7,000 per year for tuition and student fees. However, the scholarship turns into a loan if the student does not meet his obligations.

To find out if you are eligible for a tuition assistance program, contact your national education agency.

5. Talk to your employer about reimbursement of tuition fees.

There are certain jobs that pay for higher education to recruit and train the best talent. For example:

Home depot . Full-time hourly Home Depot employees can receive up to $ 3,000 per year in tuition reimbursement if they are in graduate school.

. Full-time hourly Home Depot employees can receive up to $ 3,000 per year in tuition reimbursement if they are in graduate school. Verizon . Verizon has partnered with Bellevue University to offer degree programs for employees. Full-time workers can receive up to $ 13,250 in tutoring.

. Verizon has partnered with Bellevue University to offer degree programs for employees. Full-time workers can receive up to $ 13,250 in tutoring. Teach for America. Although Teach for America itself does not cover the cost of graduate studies, program participants may enjoy substantial discounts at some universities. For example, Teach for America members and alumni can take advantage of 29% off their tuition fees at American University.

It’s not just the big companies that offer tuition reimbursement; many small businesses do it too. Speak to your human resources representative or direct manager to see if tuition reimbursement is part of your benefits package.

How to pay for college with student loans

Unfortunately, donations and other financial aid programs may not cover the full cost of higher education. If this is the case, you can use the student loans to pay off the remaining amount. Graduate student loans can be federal or private.

Federal loans for graduate studies

If you are in graduate school, there are two federal loan options:

Direct unsubsidized loans . If you need to borrow money, start with direct unsubsidized loans. They have lower interest rates and fees than PLUS loans, so they’ll cost less over the life of your repayment. They don’t require a credit check, but there is an annual and overall borrowing limit.

. If you need to borrow money, start with direct unsubsidized loans. They have lower interest rates and fees than PLUS loans, so they’ll cost less over the life of your repayment. They don’t require a credit check, but there is an annual and overall borrowing limit. Grad PLUS loans. Unlike unsubsidized loans, PLUS loans have no restrictions on the amount you can borrow. You can request the full cost of tuition from your university.

However, PLUS loans can be expensive. They have the highest interest rate of all federal loans and they charge a disbursement fee. PLUS loans also require a credit check. If you have a low score, you will need an endorser to apply for a loan with you.

Private loans for higher education

Private graduate school loans are issued by private banks, credit unions, and online lenders. Unlike federal loans, they usually have no limits on how much you can borrow, and you can choose a loan term as long as 20 years to get a smaller payment.

However, private student loans have some drawbacks. Your interest rate depends on your credit score, and if your credit is not good or excellent, you may not be eligible for a loan. Private loans also have fewer repayment options and benefits than federal loans, and they may have higher interest rates.

Despite their drawbacks, private loans can play an important role if you are not eligible for additional federal assistance. If you decide to apply for a loan, keep in mind that the rates can vary depending on the lender. It is a good idea to compare the rates of several private student loan companies before submitting your application.

Steps to follow before applying to the doctoral school

Before you think about how to pay for graduate school or where to apply, do the following first:

1. Research on potential earnings by degree

While a master’s degree can be helpful in some areas, it isn’t always the case every time. Before spending tons of money on a degree, research the typical salaries in your industry for people with postgraduate degrees. You can find out what professionals of your education level are earning with Wage scale.

2. Fill out the FAFSA

The FAFSA is not just how you apply for federal loans. It’s also what government and universities use to decide if you’re eligible for grants, federal work-study programs, or institutional support. Pay attention to federal, state, and school FAFSA deadlines to ensure you get all the financial assistance possible.

3. Explore financing options

Besides student loans or school aid, there are many other financial aid options that you can use to reduce your education expenses. Spend time researching grants, scholarships, and third-party scholarships to limit the amount you need to go into debt to pay for your graduate education.