Hong Kong Stock Exchange warns South Shore of potential delisting





South Shore Holdings, owner and operator of the ailing THE 13 hotel in Macau, said it had received a letter from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange outlining steps to be taken to avoid being delisted. In another setback for the company, the letter lists four key milestones, including the release of all currently delayed outstanding financial results at the request of South Shores and compliance with certain listing rules. However, it will be more difficult to meet the requirement to have a liquidation order against the company either withdrawn or revoked and the appointment of liquidators discharged. As reported by In Asian games, the Bermuda Supreme Court last month ordered the liquidation of South Shore for non-payment of a debt of HK $ 7 million (US $ 902,000). The order came after PYI Management Limited filed a request for liquidation in June over the debt, accrued through a term loan facility agreement. PYI Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of PYI Corp Ltd, which is co-owner of Paul Y. Engineering Group Limited (PYE) alongside South Shore. Ernst & Young Transactions Limited and Edward Whittaker of R&H Services Limited have been appointed provisional co-liquidators of the company. Under Hong Kong listing rules, the Exchange may cancel the listing of any security that has been suspended from trading for a continuous period of 18 months. With South Shore having suspended operations on July 2, 2021, that would mean its 18-month period would expire on January 1, 2023. However, it remains to be seen whether South Shore can survive that long given the multiple legal and financial challenges it faces. They include a recent subpoena issued by the High Court of Hong Kong over a legal demand the company received from a lender to make the HK $ 3.28 billion (US $ 423 million) payment of unpaid loans and interest. This summons was also accompanied by the threat of a liquidation petition. In June, South Shore applied to the Macau court for the voluntary liquidation of its wholly owned subsidiary New Concordia Hotel Limited, the sole beneficial owner of THE 13 Hotel. The application could see New Concordia declared bankrupt, which in itself could cause South Shore to be delisted from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange due to insufficient trading as required by listing rules. From the imagination of long-deceased President Stephen Hung, THE 13 was envisioned as a luxury hotel with space for 66 VIP gaming tables aimed at capitalizing on Macau’s booming VIP segment in the early 2010s. Instead, a series of funding and construction delays saw the property open in September 2018 with no clearance and with a number of unfinished rooms, all at a cost of $ 1.6 billion.

