Chicken products sold at Aldi, other stores recalled for possible salmonella





Serenade Foods is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of frozen and raw chicken products for possible Salmonella contamination. The US Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the voluntary recall of Milford, Indiana companys on his website late Monday. Five products are included in the recall under three brands: Dutch Farms Chicken, Milford Valley Chicken and Kirkwood, which is an Aldi store brand. The items were shipped to distributors across the country, but a list of retailers who sold the affected products was not included in the recall notice. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in early June that they were investigating a multi-state epidemic of salmonella diseases, which the federal agency has linked to raw, frozen, breaded and stuffed chicken products. The USDA also issued a public health alert June 2. According to the USDA, there have been 28 diseases in eight states. The CDC’s investigation notice last updated on June 2 identified six states to have the disease: Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and New York. Five products are included in the chicken recall under three brands: Dutch Farms Chicken, Milford Valley Chicken and Kirkwood, which is an Aldi store brand. USDA The frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chickens were produced on February 24 and 25 and bear the establishment number P-2375 inside the USDA inspection mark. Products of concern may appear ready to eat but are in fact raw and should be fully cooked according to the manufacturer’s cooking instructions on the package before consumption, according to the recall notice. The labels of these products identify the cooking instructions for preparation in the oven. Products should not be prepared in the microwave or deep fryer. Most people who get sick from salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria, according to the CDC. The illness usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment. Frozen chicken recall The following products are part of the voluntary recall of Serenade Foods. They all include the establishment number P-2375 inside the USDA inspection mark. 5 oz plastic wrapped individual packs of Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BEFORE FEBRUARY 24, 2023.

5 oz plastic individually wrapped packages of MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN WTH BROCCOLI & CHEESE with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BEFORE FEBRUARY 24, 2023.

10 oz box of two individually wrapped plastic MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN CORDON BLUE with lot code CB 1055 and BEST IF USED BEFORE FEBRUARY 24, 2023.

5 oz plastic individually wrapped packages of KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN, BROCCOLI & CHEESE with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BEFORE FEBRUARY 24, 2023.

Individual 5 oz packs wrapped in plastic of KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN CORDON BLUE with lot code CB 1056 and BEST IF USED BEFORE FEBRUARY 25, 2023. Read more on usatoday.com

