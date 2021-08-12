60,000 pounds of frozen stuffed chicken recalled for salmonella





Approximately 60,000 pounds of frozen stuffed chicken products sold nationwide are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. Here is the information from the Food Safety and Inspection Service of the United States Department of Agriculture (FSIS): Serenade Foods, a Milford, Indiana facility, is recalling approximately 59,251 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded and pre-brown stuffed chicken products that may be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis, the Food Safety and Food Inspection Service (FSIS) of the US Department of Agriculture announced today. FSIS issued a public health alert on June 2, 2021 related to these products. Frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products were produced on February 24, 2021 and February 25, 2021. The following products are being recalled: [View Labels] A d 5 oz plastic wrapped individually wrapped Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BEFORE FEBRUARY 24, 2023.

5 oz plastic individually wrapped packages of MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN WITH BROCCOLI & CHEESE with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BEFORE FEBRUARY 24, 2023.

10oz box of two individually wrapped plastic MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN CORDON BLUE plastic with lot code CB 1055 and BEST IF USED BEFORE FEBRUARY 24, 2023.

Individually plastic-wrapped 5 oz packages of KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN, BROCCOLI & CHEESE with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEBRUARY 24, 2023.

5 oz plastic individually wrapped KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN CORDON BLUE with lot code CB 1056 and BEST IF USED BY FEBRUARY 25, 2023. The recalled products carry the establishment number P-2375 inside the USDA inspection mark. These items were shipped to distributors across the country. FSIS worked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health partners to investigate a multistate epidemic of 28 Salmonella Enteritidis diseases in 8 states, with onset dates ranging from February 21 to June 28, 2021. Unopened, unopened packages of raw, frozen and breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese were collected from a sick household and tested positive for the epidemic strain of Salmonella Enteritidis. FSIS continues to work with the CDC and state and local public health partners on this investigation. View: More recent recalls A d Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12 to 72 hours of consuming the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some people, however, the diarrhea can be so severe that the patient must be hospitalized. The elderly, infants, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop serious illness. People concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider. Products of concern may appear ready to eat, but are in fact raw and should be fully cooked according to the manufacturer’s cooking instructions on the package before consumption. The labels of these products identify the cooking instructions for preparation in the oven. Products should not be prepared in the microwave or deep fryer. FSIS advises all consumers that special attention should be paid to the safe preparation and cooking of these frozen raw poultry products at a temperature of 165 ° F. The only way to confirm that raw poultry products are cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures internal temperature, as shown in this graphic. Additionally, FSIS advises all consumers to keep raw poultry separate from other foods that will not be cooked. Use one cutting board for raw poultry and another for fresh and cooked foods. A d FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumer freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products must be discarded or returned to the place of purchase. FSIS regularly performs recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling companies are notifying their customers of the recall and that action is taken to ensure that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls. Media and consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact the Serenade Foods hotline at (866) 873-7589. Related: Fire Hazard of 2 Million Popular Dehumidifiers Sold in Department Stores: Full Product List

