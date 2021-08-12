AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. Announces Price of $ 250 Million Initial Public Offering | Company

SAN FRANCISCO & FORT WORTH, Texas – (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 11, 2021–

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (AfterNext or the Company), a specialty acquisition company focused on the intersection of healthcare and technology, today announced the price of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units priced at $ 10.00 per unit. The Units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and trade under the symbol AFTR.U from August 12, 2021.

Each unit is made up of one Class A common share of the Company and one third of a redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling its holder to purchase one Class A common share at the price of 11 , $ 50 per share. Once the securities comprising the Units begin to trade separately, the Class A Common Shares and Warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbols AFTR and AFTR WS, respectively. The closing of the offer is scheduled for August 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of the usual closing conditions.

AfterNext is a newly incorporated blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempt corporation for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

AfterNext is led by industry veterans Halsey Wise and Anthony Colaluca. The team led by the company’s operators is specialized and purpose-built, with a proven track record of creating value in the technology and healthcare sectors. The Company intends to focus on industries that match the backgrounds of its founders and board of directors, with particular emphasis on the healthcare technology sector. AfterNext will seek to partner with companies that are tackling the health challenges of tomorrow, particularly through the deployment of technologies and innovations, in a way that can lead to lasting, generational, and patient-centered change. . AfterNext was formed in partnership with alternative asset firm TPG, one of the most experienced and active investors in healthcare and technology.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and BofA Securities are acting as co-book managers in connection with this offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,750,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offer is being made only by means of a prospectus. Where available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, email: [email protected] com, tel: (866) 471-2526; Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attn: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005-2836, e-mail: [email protected], tel: (800) 503-4611; and BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001 or by email: [email protected]

A registration statement relating to the securities was declared effective by the SEC on August 11, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale. of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements, in particular with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the use of the proceeds from the offering. No guarantee can be given that the offer discussed above will be carried out under the conditions described, or not at all, or that the proceeds of the offer will be used as intended. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the company’s registration statement for the offering and the preliminary prospectus therein. is included. Copies are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

About AfterNext HealthTech

AfterNext is a specialty acquisition company focused on the intersection of healthcare and technology. The Company is a newly incorporated blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempt company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, acquisition of assets, purchase of shares, reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more businesses. Led by Halsey Wise and Anthony Colaluca, in partnership with TPG, the company intends to focus on industries that match the experience of its founders and board of directors, with a particular focus on the sector. health technologies.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005898/en/

CONTACT: Investor contact:

[email protected]

Media contacts:

For AfterNext HealthTech:

Tom Johnson / Dan Scorpion

Abernathy Mac Gregor

tbj @ abmac.com / dps @ abmac.com

(917) 747-6990 / (646) 899-8118

For TPG:

Luke Barrett and Courtney Power

[email protected]

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEDICAL DEVICES FINANCE BANK PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BIOTECHNOLOGY OTHER HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH

SOURCE: AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp.

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 08/11/2021 18:02 / DISC: 08/11/2021 18:03

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005898/en