Business
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. Announces Price of $ 250 Million Initial Public Offering | Company
SAN FRANCISCO & FORT WORTH, Texas – (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 11, 2021–
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (AfterNext or the Company), a specialty acquisition company focused on the intersection of healthcare and technology, today announced the price of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units priced at $ 10.00 per unit. The Units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and trade under the symbol AFTR.U from August 12, 2021.
Each unit is made up of one Class A common share of the Company and one third of a redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling its holder to purchase one Class A common share at the price of 11 , $ 50 per share. Once the securities comprising the Units begin to trade separately, the Class A Common Shares and Warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbols AFTR and AFTR WS, respectively. The closing of the offer is scheduled for August 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of the usual closing conditions.
AfterNext is a newly incorporated blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempt corporation for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
AfterNext is led by industry veterans Halsey Wise and Anthony Colaluca. The team led by the company’s operators is specialized and purpose-built, with a proven track record of creating value in the technology and healthcare sectors. The Company intends to focus on industries that match the backgrounds of its founders and board of directors, with particular emphasis on the healthcare technology sector. AfterNext will seek to partner with companies that are tackling the health challenges of tomorrow, particularly through the deployment of technologies and innovations, in a way that can lead to lasting, generational, and patient-centered change. . AfterNext was formed in partnership with alternative asset firm TPG, one of the most experienced and active investors in healthcare and technology.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and BofA Securities are acting as co-book managers in connection with this offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,750,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.
The offer is being made only by means of a prospectus. Where available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, email: [email protected] com, tel: (866) 471-2526; Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attn: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005-2836, e-mail: [email protected], tel: (800) 503-4611; and BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001 or by email: [email protected]
A registration statement relating to the securities was declared effective by the SEC on August 11, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale. of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements, in particular with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the use of the proceeds from the offering. No guarantee can be given that the offer discussed above will be carried out under the conditions described, or not at all, or that the proceeds of the offer will be used as intended. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the company’s registration statement for the offering and the preliminary prospectus therein. is included. Copies are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.
About AfterNext HealthTech
AfterNext is a specialty acquisition company focused on the intersection of healthcare and technology. The Company is a newly incorporated blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempt company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, acquisition of assets, purchase of shares, reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more businesses. Led by Halsey Wise and Anthony Colaluca, in partnership with TPG, the company intends to focus on industries that match the experience of its founders and board of directors, with a particular focus on the sector. health technologies.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005898/en/
CONTACT: Investor contact:
Media contacts:
For AfterNext HealthTech:
Tom Johnson / Dan Scorpion
Abernathy Mac Gregor
tbj @ abmac.com / dps @ abmac.com
(917) 747-6990 / (646) 899-8118
For TPG:
Luke Barrett and Courtney Power
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA TEXAS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEDICAL DEVICES FINANCE BANK PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BIOTECHNOLOGY OTHER HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH
SOURCE: AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp.
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 08/11/2021 18:02 / DISC: 08/11/2021 18:03
Sources
2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/afternext-healthtech-acquisition-corp-announces-pricing-of-250-million-initial-public-offering/article_0eb5f964-83fc-53c3-83db-1a159686187b.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]