Business
New York Stock Exchange becomes latest company to mandate COVID vaccine
The New York Stock Exchange Wednesdayjoins the list of companies requiring their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to an internal memo obtained by Reuters, the company requires anyone entering its Wall Street trading floor to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of September 13.
It comes as several large companies adopt vaccination policies following the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant.
In recent weeks, major companies, including Alphabet Inc’s Google, Uber Technologies Inc, and Facebook Inc, have said all their U.S. employees need to be vaccinated to enter offices after new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States. United States which requires fully vaccinated people to wear masks.
The scholarship will grant exemptions for medical or religious reasons, CNBC reported.
The company is also expanding random on-site COVID testing to include people who have been vaccinated.
The NYSE previously required visitors and people coming for IPOs to show proof of vaccination.
On Wednesday, that requirement was extended to include those who work in the 16,000 square foot trading floor, which hosts a few hundred traders per day on average.
The NYSE’s new vaccine requirement goes into effect on September 13.
NBCUniversal and McDonald’s Corp. also announced Wednesday that they will need vaccinations.
McDonald’s also announced on Wednesday a mandatory vaccination. The company said U.S.-based office workers must get the coronavirus vaccine, but the policy will not apply to restaurant employees
McDonald’s has said U.S.-based office workers should get the coronavirus vaccine, but the policy will not apply to restaurant workers, whether they are company-owned or franchisees.
McDonald’s Corp is also delaying the return of employees to its offices until at least October 11 to allow employees to get vaccinated.
The company said the vaccination requirement does not apply to employees at McDonald’s restaurants, whether they are company-owned or franchisees.
NBCUniversal will require US-based employees returning to its offices to be fully vaccinated, the Comcast Corp-owned media company said, adding that the company would require employees to provide details of vaccination status.
It comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country and hospitals in several states say they are reaching their breaking point.
The United States recorded 106,871 new cases of the virus on Tuesday with a seven-day moving average of 116,722, the highest figure since February 6.
This is also a 214% increase from the 37,056 average reported three weeks ago, according to a DailyMail.com analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.
Deaths, which is a lagging indicator, have also increased after hanging over for several weeks.
Deaths also increased with 819 recorded on Tuesday with an average of 520, an increase of 89% from the average of 274 seen 21 days earlier.
As of Tuesday, 819 deaths from COVID-19 were recorded, with an average of 520, an 89% increase from the average of 274 seen 21 days earlier.
However, mortality levels remain well below previous peaks with half as many deaths than the average of 1,200 recorded in the November 2020 outbreak before COVID-19 vaccines were made available.
The rapid rise in the surge, caused by the Indian ‘Delta’ variant, has caused a shortage of nurses and other frontline staff in virus hotspots who can no longer keep up with the flow of patients. unvaccinated and lose workers through burnout and profit. -temporary state concerts.
At least four states – Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana and Oregon – all have more people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 than in any other outbreak, and nurses are in high demand.
About 715,000 doses of vaccine are given each day, the highest rate since July 7
Meanwhile, the rollout of vaccination in the United States has accelerated, with the country now averaging more than 700,000 vaccinations per day – the highest rate in more than a month.
The daily average of Americans receiving their first doses is over 500,000, the highest in more than two months, according to the White House COVID-19 data director.
More than 195 million Americans have now received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, which is just over half of the population.
