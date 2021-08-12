Stock market today: another Dow Jones record as core inflation begins to subside





Wall Street expected searing inflation again in July, and they got it, but moderation in “core” consumer prices eased some investor worries and helped the Dow and S&P 500 hit. record highs for the second day in a row. The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.5% month-over-month and 5.4% year-to-year. the other, largely in line with economists’ projections. However, the core CPI, which excludes food and energy, rose only 0.3% and 4.3%, respectively, below expectations. “It’s an interesting world where year-over-year price increases of 5.4% are greeted with a sigh of relief,” said Michael Reinking, senior market strategist for the New York Stock Exchange. “This data feeds into part of the ‘transitional’ argument and since it was no worse than expected, it should not alter the Fed’s policy expectations.” “The more volatile components that are strongly linked to the economic reopening, as expected, have started to moderate,” adds Lawrence Gillum, fixed income strategist at LPL Financial. “This inflation post came as expected, so it doesn’t really change our perspective that we think these higher prices we’re seeing now will subside over time.” Letter from KiplingerEconomist David Payne, however, still believes “higher inflation is likely to stick with us for a while.”

Dow Jones Industrial Average making up caterpillar (CAT, + 3.6%) had another good day on the back of the Senate passing an infrastructure bill; Alliance of Walgreens boots (WBA, + 2.7%) and Home deposit (HD, + 1.7%) also stepped in to help DJIA close 0.6% to an all-time high of 35,484. Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly email newsletter for recommendations on stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds, as well as other investing tips. the S&P 500 (+ 0.3% to 4,447) also set a new record, while the Nasdaq (-0.2% to 14,765) again lagged behind. Other stock market news today: Small cap Russel 2000 improved 0.5% to 2250.

improved 0.5% to 2250. Global Coinbase (COIN, + 3.2%) was a notable driver today after the cryptocurrency exchange released its second quarter results. For the three-month period, COIN generated higher-than-expected adjusted earnings of $ 3.45 per share and revenue of $ 2.23 billion. Additionally, monthly transaction users (MTUs) jumped 44% from the previous quarter to a record 8.8 million and transaction volume rose 38% sequentially to $ 462 billion. David Trainer, CEO of investment research firm New Constructs, is not very impressed. While the results were strong, they were not “good enough to justify the stock’s very expensive valuation of around $ 56 billion,” he said. “To justify its current valuation, Coinbase would need to generate higher revenue than its established competitors like the Nasdaq (NDAQ) and the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), which is a highly unlikely scenario. Even Coinbase’s ideal future is already integrated into the action, which leaves little potential. for investors. “

(COIN, + 3.2%) was a notable driver today after the cryptocurrency exchange released its second quarter results. For the three-month period, COIN generated higher-than-expected adjusted earnings of $ 3.45 per share and revenue of $ 2.23 billion. Additionally, monthly transaction users (MTUs) jumped 44% from the previous quarter to a record 8.8 million and transaction volume rose 38% sequentially to $ 462 billion. David Trainer, CEO of investment research firm New Constructs, is not very impressed. While the results were strong, they were not “good enough to justify the stock’s very expensive valuation of around $ 56 billion,” he said. “To justify its current valuation, Coinbase would need to generate higher revenue than its established competitors like the Nasdaq (NDAQ) and the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), which is a highly unlikely scenario. Even Coinbase’s ideal future is already integrated into the action, which leaves little potential. for investors. “ It was a whiff of gains for WW International (WW), which plunged 24.6% following its earnings report. In the second quarter, the weight management specialist reported adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share on $ 311 million in revenue, two figures well below what analysts expected. Additionally, the 4.9 million total subscribers WW had in the June quarter was down from the previous year. This resulted in Buy at Jefferies downgrading to Hold, although analyst Stephanie Wissink said they “still see areas of long-term intrigue” about the name.

(WW), which plunged 24.6% following its earnings report. In the second quarter, the weight management specialist reported adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share on $ 311 million in revenue, two figures well below what analysts expected. Additionally, the 4.9 million total subscribers WW had in the June quarter was down from the previous year. This resulted in Buy at Jefferies downgrading to Hold, although analyst Stephanie Wissink said they “still see areas of long-term intrigue” about the name. U.S. Crude Oil Futures rose 1.4% to close at $ 69.25 a barrel. Today’s gain came as data showed a decline in domestic crude inventories last week, which offset reports that the White House is urging the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC +) to increase oil production more than what was agreed at their July meeting. Encounter.

rose 1.4% to close at $ 69.25 a barrel. Today’s gain came as data showed a decline in domestic crude inventories last week, which offset reports that the White House is urging the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC +) to increase oil production more than what was agreed at their July meeting. Encounter. Gold Futures jumped 1.2% to $ 1,753.30 an ounce.

jumped 1.2% to $ 1,753.30 an ounce. the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) fell 4.5% to 16.03.

fell 4.5% to 16.03. Bitcoinprices rose 2.1% to $ 46,483.13, a level he last saw in mid-May. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; the prices listed here are at 4 p.m. each trading day.) Aim for the middle A market doubler in about 17 months? We are close ! Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst for S&P Dow Jones Indices, wrote late last night that the S&P 500 was 0.86% to double on a pure price basis from the March 23, 2020 lows; At today’s close, the index is now just 0.61% away. This is great for those of you who hold S&P 500 funds, but don’t be too smug, smaller stocks have rebounded even more. the S&P SmallCap 600 Index roared much louder out of the bear market trench, up 129% at the same time, following a well-worn historical pattern of small-cap stocks thriving in the early stages of an economic recovery. Today, however, we want to focus on mid caps, which often get lost in the shuffle despite having excellent risk-adjusted performance. the S&P MidCap 400 has fallen 125% since last March, barely less than the small cap index, but with significantly lower volatility. This is exactly what mid-cap stocks do. These “Goldilocks” companies (typically between $ 2 billion and $ 10 billion in market value) can offer the best of both worlds: better financial stability and better access to capital than their small-cap counterparts, but also growth prospects more robust than their large caps. contemporaries. This group of 11 average values ​​is an example of this dynamic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kiplinger.com/investing/stocks/603275/stock-market-today-081121-another-dow-record-core-inflation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos