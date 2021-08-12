US STOCKS-Slowing inflation growth takes Dow Jones and S&P to record highs





(For a live Reuters blog on the US, UK and EU stock markets, click LIVE / or type LIVE / in a news window.) * US CPI growth slows in July * Coinbase Global leaps on bullish second quarter earnings release * Virgin Galactic slips as MS goes underweight * Dow up 0.62%, S&P 500 up 0.25%, Nasdaq down 0.16% (Price, Market Scope, Volume Updates) NEW YORK, Aug.11 (Reuters) – The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 closed at record highs on Wednesday, with data indicating that U.S. inflation growth may have peaked, while sectors linked to the Economic growth has progressed in the wake of the passage of a major infrastructure bill. The Labor Department said the consumer price index rose 0.5% last month after climbing 0.9% in June, the biggest drop in month-to-month inflation. more in 15 months, easing concerns about the potential for soaring inflation. Certainly the numbers show you more deceleration, said Steven Ricchiuto, chief US economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC in New York City. This number is going to put the Fed in a little dilemma because they came out with all this rhetoric about cutting, tightening rates, on the defensive and the inflation numbers aren’t quite where they should be. be, but they certainly don’t show that this thing is out of control. Investors have been paying close attention to inflationary pressures in recent months, fearing that a continued rise in prices could push the Federal Reserve to start cutting its ultra-accommodative policy sooner than expected. Kansas City Federal Reserve Chairman Esther George said on Wednesday that with the U.S. economy growing at a steady pace, that meant the time had come to rethink the parameters. In addition, Dallas Federal Reserve Chairman Robert Kaplan said the central bank is expected to announce its schedule to reduce its massive bond holdings next month, with the reduction to begin in October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 220.3 points, or 0.62%, to 35,484.97, the S&P 500 gained 10.95 points, or 0.25%, to 4,447.7 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 22.95 points, or 0.16%, to 14,765.14. After the U.S. Senate passed a $ 1,000 billion bipartisan infrastructure package on Tuesday, a $ 3.5 trillion supplemental budget plan containing new national programs was also approved by the legislature, but disagreements at within the Democratic Party threatened the scale and scope of spending. Shares of equipment maker Caterpillar Inc rose 3.55% and were the biggest boost to the Dow Jones and its counterpart Deere & Co gained 2.51%. Building materials supplier Vulcan Materials Co, up 3.24% and steelmaker Nucor Corp, up 3.91%, also advanced, thanks to previous session’s gains on expectations to benefit from construction projects. ‘infrastructure. Materials and Industrials were the best performers of the 11 major S&P sectors. Tech stocks hit earlier lows following a strong 10-year note auction, which lowered returns after a five-day streak of consecutive gains amid optimism about an economic reopening stronger. NortonLifeLock Inc jumped 8.70% after the cybersecurity firm agreed to buy London-listed rival Avast for up to $ 8.6 billion. Coinbase Global Inc climbed 3.24% after the cryptocurrency exchange beat market estimates for second quarter profit, helped by an almost 38% increase in transaction volumes on a sequential basis. Virgin Galactic plunged 12.67% after Morgan Stanley lowered the stock to underweight from equal weight, indicating an extended period of no flights. Rising issues outnumbered falling on the NYSE by a 2.08 to 1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.15 to 1 favored advances. The S&P 500 posted 56 new 52 week highs and 1 new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 94 new highs and 112 new lows. Volume on the U.S. exchanges was 8.62 billion shares, compared to 9.55 billion on average for the full session over the past 20 trading days. (Additional reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Diane Craft)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-stocks/us-stocks-slowing-inflation-growth-lifts-dow-sp-to-records-idUSL1N2PI2JZ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos