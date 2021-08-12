Space Company Momentus Gets PSPC Merger Approval After SEC Settlement

Space company Momentus will go public on the Nasdaq later this week, a month after settling claims by the Securities and Exchange Commission that it misled investors.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, announced Wednesday that its merger with Momentus has been approved by shareholders. While just over half of Stable Road shareholders voted on the merger, 97% of those who voted approved the deal.

Stable Road shares will convert to Momentus shares on Friday, with the company’s ticker symbol changing from “SRAC” to “MNTS”.

Stable Road stock fell 2.6% on Wednesday to close at $ 10.20 per share. Stable Road noted that public shareholders have requested the repurchase of around 20% of the company’s outstanding shares, an unusually high amount for a company going public, as buybacks are typically in single-digit percentages. or less after a PSPC merger closes.

A SPAC raises funds from investors through an initial public offering, then uses the cash to acquire a private company and go public.

Stable Road shares have fallen almost 43% so far this year as the company has come under siege on many fronts. She had to deal with delayed assignments and the forced departure of Momentus founder and former CEO Mikhail Kokorich, then director of the company valuation has been halved from $ 1.1 billion to $ 567 million. Stable Road also faced SEC accuses of falsifying results of prototype spacecraft test in July 2019.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler stressed that his case against Momentus and Stable Road “illustrates the risks inherent in PSPC transactions, as those who could derive significant benefits from a PSPC merger may exercise inadequate due diligence. and mislead investors “.

“The fact that Momentus lied to Stable Road does not absolve Stable Road of its inability to exercise due diligence to protect shareholders,” Gensler added in a statement.

Stable Road and Momentus have agreed to settle fees and penalties totaling more than $ 8 million. Kokorich, who would have left the country, did not settle with the SEC.