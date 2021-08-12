China Telecoms exile in the United States is a boon for investors





A sign of 5G is pictured at the booth of China Telecom during an internet exhibition at the Fifth World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China on November 7, 2018.

HONG KONG, Aug. 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) – Listing shares on the New York Stock Exchange may have prestige, but Chinese state-owned companies may offer better value in a new home. China Telecom (0728.HK) is one of four such groups officially excluded from the Big Board in May, months after the Trump administration found they had military ties. Now he’s looking to the Shanghai Stock Exchange with the world’s biggest share sale of the year. In fact, the $ 7.3 billion China Telecom is about to raise is the biggest listing on the mainland in a decade. And its rings all the right bells, with the institutional tranche of the deal 24 times oversubscribed and the retail portion even more, reports the IFR industry publication. The new funds will help finance the development of its 5G internet and cloud infrastructure offerings, among other projects. A few juicy baits, unveiled in June, added to the appeal. First, China Telecom will increase its dividend to 60% of profit for 2021 and increase it to 70% within three years; the payment is currently around 40%. Second, the company has made a so-called stabilization commitment. This forces either the majority shareholder or the company itself to buy shares if they are trading below an audited net asset value per share for a set period. This establishes an effective floor below the price and partly explains why the shares can be offered in Shanghai at 17 times the estimated profits in 2021, or nearly double their value in Hong Kong. China’s capital controls and lack of fungibility between onshore and offshore stocks are other reasons for the valuation gap. Continental regulators are keen to promote better financial management among listed companies. If reunion champions increase their dividends, that just might encourage others to donate extra funds as well. China Mobile (0941.HK), which also launched on the New York Stock Exchange, is in the mainland listing queue and has net cash of $ 59 billion. Washington appears to have done China Telecom a favor by expelling it from New York. Investors may wish the U.S. government would target even more companies. To pursue @ JennHughes13 on Twitter NEWS CONTEXT – China Telecom has fixed the price of a sale of shares in Shanghai which will bring it back 7.3 billion dollars. – The Hong Kong-listed mobile operator was forced to withdraw from the New York Stock Exchange in January following a 2020 executive order from President Trump banning U.S. investments in Chinese companies deemed to have military ties. – After starting the listing approval process in Shanghai, China Telecom increased its dividend to 60% of 2021 net profit and said it would rise again to 70% within three years of its IPO . He has paid around 40% in recent years. Editing by Antony Currie and Sharon Lam Reuters Breakingviews is the world’s leading source for agenda-setting financial information. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect big business and economic stories from around the world every day. A global team of around 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provide real-time expert analysis. Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and to www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/breakingviews/china-telecoms-us-exile-is-boon-investors-2021-08-12/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos