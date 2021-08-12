PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. Announces Price of $ 50,000,000 Initial Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing





Miami Beach, FL – (Newsfile Corp. – Aug 11, 2021) – PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that it has priced its initial public offering of 5,000,000 units at $ 10.00 per unit. The Units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) and will begin trading tomorrow, August 12, 2021, under the ticker symbol “PPHPU”. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company; a redeemable half-warrant; and a right to acquire one-tenth of a Class A common share. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one Class A common share at a price of $ 11.50 per share. Only whole warrants may be exercised and will be traded. Once the securities comprising the Units begin to trade separately, the Class A common shares, rights and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “PPHP”, “PPHPR” and “PPHPW” respectively. The Company is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, a capital stock exchange, an acquisition of assets, a purchase of shares, a reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more companies. . The Company has not selected any specific business combination target and has not, or anyone on its behalf, entered into substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with a business combination target. While the Company may pursue a goal of business combination in any business or industry, the Company intends to focus on consumer-oriented businesses with a significant presence in Africa or convincing African potential, which complements the expertise of the Company’s management team. The Company will seek out companies at the forefront of evolving preferences, tastes, experiences and values ​​that have the potential to deliver a differentiated proposition that creates more meaning and connectivity for the modern consumer. The company is led by Marcus Choo Yeow Ngoh, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Garry Richard Stein, Chief Financial Officer of the company. The story continues EF Hutton, a division of Benchmark Investments LLC, was the sole accounting manager of the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 750,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. ARC Group Limited served as financial advisor to the Company. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company. Hogan Lovells US LLP acted as legal counsel to EF Hutton. The offer is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained, when available, from EF Hutton, a division of Benchmark Investments LLC, 590 Madison Ave, 39e Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or by email at [email protected] or by phone at (212) 404-7002. The Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) declared a registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities effective on August 11, 2021. A final prospectus relating to this offering will be filed with the SEC. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this document, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be illegal. prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Forward-looking statements This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”, including with respect to the Company’s initial public offering and the intended use of the net proceeds thereof. No guarantee can be given that the offer will be made under the conditions described, or not at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the Company. DRY. Copies are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this posting, except as required by law. Contact Marcus Choo Yeow Ngoh PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. Phone: 1-916-378-4488 To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92894

