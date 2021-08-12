CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. announces the filing of a registration statement on Form SEC S-4 in connection with its proposed business combination with Altus Power, Inc.

DALLAS, August 11, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CBAH) (“CBAH”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by CBRE Group, Inc., today announced the filing of a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “” Registration Statement “) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (” SEC “), which includes a proxy statement / preliminary prospectus relating to the combination of proposed businesses (the “Business Combination”) with Altus Power, Inc. (“Altus Power”), developer, owner and operator of large-scale photovoltaic and energy storage systems on roof, ground and shelters of auto.

CBAH and Altus Power have entered into a definitive business combination agreement (the “Business Combination Agreement”), which they jointly announced on July 13, 2021. The transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement were unanimously recommended to the board of directors of CBAH through its special committee. and unanimously approved by all of the Boards of Directors of CBAH and Altus Power. Completion of the proposed transactions is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of CBAH shareholders (including approval of CBAH shareholders holding the majority of the voting rights of shareholders who are not affiliated with CBRE Group, Inc. or officers of CBAH). Upon closing of the business combination, CBAH intends to change its name to Altus Power, Inc. and intends to apply to remain a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trading under the symbol “AMPS “.

About CBAH

CBAH is a blank check company incorporated solely for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more companies. . CBAH is sponsored by CBRE Acquisition Sponsor, LLC, which is a subsidiary of CBRE Group, Inc.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, based in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a developer, owner and operator of large-scale photovoltaic and energy storage systems for roof, ground and carports, as well as electric vehicle charging facilities, serving the commercial and industrial sector, the public sector and the community solar customers.

No offer or solicitation

This communication is not a proxy statement or a solicitation of proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any security or with respect to the business combination and other transactions contemplated by the combination agreement. companies and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and there will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offering, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. No offer of securities will be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

Participants in the call for tenders

CBAH, Altus and certain of their respective directors and officers may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of CBAH with respect to the approval of the business combination. CBAH and Altus urge investors, shareholders and others to read the registration statement, including the proxy statement / preliminary prospectus and its amendments and the proxy statement / final prospectus and attachments thereto. here, as well as other documents filed with the SEC in connection with the business combination, as these documents will contain important information about Altus, CBAH and the business combination. Information regarding the directors and officers of CBAH and a description of their interests in CBAH is contained in the annual report of CBAH on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, ” believe “,” could “,” continue “,” expect “,” estimate “,” could “,” plan “,” outlook “,” future “and” project “and other similar expressions which predict or indicate future events or trends or which are not statements of historical matters. These statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to analyzes and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable and may also relate to the prospects, developments and future business strategies of the CBAH and Altuss.In particular, these forward-looking statements include statements concerning the calen Describe the business combination, the business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of CBAH once the business combination and other contemplated transactions (the “Transactions”) and the name change are completed ( “New Altus”), and Altuss’s estimated and future operating results, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities. These statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of the CBAHs or the management of Altuss, as well as a number of assumptions regarding future events.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of CBAH or Altuss, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed. in forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could result in the termination of the Business Combination Agreement; (2) failure to complete Transactions due to failure to obtain CBAH or Altus shareholder approval or other closing conditions in the Business Combination Agreement; (3) New Altus’ ability to meet NYSE listing standards (or the standards of any other stock exchange on which the public entity’s securities are listed) as a result of the business combination; (4) the inability to complete the private placement of common shares of CBAH with certain accredited institutional investors; (5) the risk that the announcement and completion of Transactions will disrupt Altuss’ current plans and operations; (6) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of Transactions, which may be affected, among other things, by competition, the ability of New Altus to grow and manage its growth profitably, to maintain relationships with customers, business partners, suppliers and agents and retain its management and key employees; (7) costs associated with Transactions; (8) changes in applicable laws or regulations and delays in obtaining, adverse conditions contained in or failure to obtain regulatory approvals necessary to complete Transactions; (9) the possibility that Altus and the new Altus will be adversely affected by other economic, commercial, regulatory and / or competitive factors; (10) the impact of COVID-19 on the activities of Altuss and New Altuss and / or the ability of the parties to complete the Transactions; (11) the outcome of any legal action that may be brought against CBAH, Altus, New Altus or any of their respective directors or officers, following the announcement of the Transactions; and (12) failure to achieve anticipated pro forma results and underlying assumptions, including with respect to estimated shareholder buybacks and the purchase price and other adjustments.

Additional factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements may be found in the CBAH registration statement and proxy statement / prospectus where available. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they might affect us. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are posted, and CBAH and Altus do not undertake to update or revise forward-looking statements, either at as a result of new information, changes in expectations, future events or otherwise.

This communication is not intended to be exhaustive or to contain all the information that a person may wish when considering an investment in CBAH and is not intended to form the basis for a decision to invest in CBAH. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements regarding CBAH and Altus, the Transactions or other matters and attributable to CBAH and Altus or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the caveats above.

