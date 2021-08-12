Australian AGL reports drop in profits as coal-fired power suffers





FY21 profit drops 34%, as expected

The dire outlook for fiscal 22 is worse than brokers’ forecast

AGL shareholders to vote on company split by June

AGL shares slide 5% Aug 12 (Reuters) – Australia’s largest electricity producer AGL Energy Ltd (AGL.AX) warned on Thursday that its profits could fall nearly 60% in fiscal 2022 despite efforts to cut costs, penalized by the collapse of wholesale electricity prices. Falling wholesale prices, government pressure to cut retail prices and waning investor appetite for coal-fired power have rocked the company’s shares for the past two years. AGL hopes to stop the bleeding by splitting in two, with a shareholder vote expected by June 2022. L3N2OB4CW AGL announced a 34% decline in underlying profit for the fiscal year ended June 2021 to A $ 537 million ($ 396 million), as expected by analysts, hit by rising gas costs and Wholesale electricity prices plummet to their lowest level in nine years, with demand being affected by pandemic lockdowns and the growth of rooftop solar. “Fiscal year 2021 has been one of the most difficult energy markets we’ve seen,” AGL chief executive Graeme Hunt told analysts during an investor briefing. AGL has warned that it expects its profit to fall to between A $ 220 million and A $ 340 million for the year through June 2022, well below analysts’ forecast of A $ 357 million , according to data from Refinitiv. Its outlook is roughly in line with rival Origin Energy’s forecasts for the coming year. Read more The plunge is expected even as AGL aims to cut operating expenses by A $ 150 million by June. AGL shares, already down 55% last year, fell 5.4% on Thursday, significantly underperforming the overall market (.AXJO). The company said it was well positioned for any sustained increase in wholesale electricity prices, and Macquarie analysts said that with a recent rebound in wholesale prices, the company would enjoy “strong support. to profits during the financial year 23 “. “For now, you have to hope so,” chief executive Graeme Hunt told Reuters. Electricity prices have fallen due to an influx of solar and wind power, affecting the profit margins of coal-fired power plants that operate 24/7, whether the prices are low or high – especially painful for AGL, Australia’s largest owner of coal-fired power plants. “AGL’s obsession with coal is driving the business to the ground,” said Glenn Walker, senior Greenpeace activist. ($ 1 = 1.3565 Australian dollar) Additional reporting by Savyata Mishra and Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Richard Pullin Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

