Coupang shares drop 12% in after-hours trading as losses widen

Shares of Coupang, the e-commerce group backed by SoftBank, plunged into after-hours trading as it reported larger quarterly losses after a fire destroyed the company’s largest logistics hub in South Korea. The 12% drop to $ 32.63 took Coupang’s New York Stock Exchange listed shares to their lowest level since May. The stock is down almost half from its opening price of $ 63.50 after Coupang’s $ 4.6 billion IPO in March, which was the largest international listing in the world. United States since Chinese internet group Alibaba raised $ 25 billion in 2014. The company, which boasts that almost all of its deliveries are made the same day or the next, reported net losses of $ 518.6 million in the three months to June, an increase of more than five times over in the second quarter of last year. Despite the success, founder and CEO Bom Kim adopted an optimistic tone with investors, pointing out that Coupang had recorded its 15th consecutive quarter of revenue growth exceeding 50% at constant exchange rates. “We believe we are the largest player in e-commerce, with multiple growth of one of the world’s largest and fastest growing e-commerce opportunities,” Kim said on a call to investors after the results. By removing the impact of the June blaze, which killed a firefighter and sparked a wave of public complaints and boycotts in Seoul over Coupang’s handling of the incident, second-quarter losses more than doubled for reach $ 223.1 million. The company noted that insurance proceeds from the fire had not been recognized. advised Coupang, which benefited from surging demand during the Covid-19 pandemic, posted record revenues of $ 4.48 billion in the second quarter, up from $ 4.2 billion in the first quarter and 71% of more than the same period a year ago. Net sales per active customer, which the company calls a “key indicator” of its success, was $ 263 in the second quarter, compared to $ 262 in the first three months of the year and 36 % more than in the second quarter of 2020. The number of active Coupang customers – defined as those who purchased merchandise at least once during the quarter – was 17 million in the three months to June, up from 16 million in the first quarter and 13.5 million during the quarter. from the same period a year earlier. “We exist to provide new ‘wow’ moments for customers,” Kim said. “As we create these moments, we will continue to open up a better world for every customer, merchant and employee we touch, which all begs the question ‘how could we have lived without Coupang’. “ Coupang has faced a slew of allegations related to labor issues, including allegations of overwork from South Korean politicians and family members of deceased employees and contractors. The company has denied any responsibility for the deaths of employees and allegations of harsh working conditions related to its operations. In its quarterly results, Coupang highlighted investments of more than $ 200 million in worker safety initiatives. However, Wi Jong-hyun, an economics professor at Seoul Chung-Ang University, said the allegations raised concerns about Coupang’s lack of internal controls and damaged consumer confidence. Chun Myung-hoon, an analyst at Nice Investors Service, a local credit rating agency, said Coupang’s profitability will remain under pressure as the company focuses on expanding its size. <> #techAsia newsletter Your crucial guide to the billions of dollars won and lost in the world of Asia Tech. An organized menu of exclusive news, precise analytics, smart data and the latest tech buzz from the FT and Nikkei Register here in one click

