Danakali Ltd cancels its listing on the London Stock Exchange





Six months of extensive testing has proven that Danakali can produce potash sulfate in its flagship asset using filtered seawater, thereby improving the project’s environmental footprint and reducing operating, capital and maintenance costs. maintenance.

(,,) requested the cancellation of the listing of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in a move described as being in the interests of shareholders. The move will increase the administrative efficiency of the business in completing its complete financing solution. This is because around 97% of DNK’s current UK institutional investors choose to invest in ASX through their applicants. Stakeholder support for the decision was received from the Eritrean National Mining Corporation (ENAMCO), Afreximbank (AFX), African Finance Corporation (AFC), major DNK shareholders and other stakeholders keys. Danakali will keep the listing of its ordinary shares on ASX. Details In accordance with UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) listing rule 5.2.4R, Danakali requested FCA to revoke the admission of the company’s ordinary shares to the standard segment of the official list, and in accordance with in section 4.18 of the London Stock Exchanges Admission and Disclosure Standards informed the London Stock Exchange of this cancellation. It is expected that the admission of the company’s ordinary shares to the standard segment of the official list and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange for listed securities will be canceled with effect from 8:00 a.m. London time on Friday. September 24. Danakali notifies holders of depositary interests in its ordinary shares of its intention to terminate the depositary interest facility constituting such depositary interests. Computershare Investor Services PLC will cease to act as depository for the purpose of issuing Danakali depositary interest as of the close of business on September 23. Tests confirm proposed SOP production rates In June, Danakali confirmed proposed production rates for its low-cost Colluli potash project in East Africa after test work paved the way for lower operating and capital costs. . Colluli Mining Share Company (CMSC), a joint venture jointly owned between Danakali and ENAMCO, carried out the extensive test work program over a six-month period. Promisingly, the analysis revealed that the project’s potash sulphate (SOP) production rates match a previous initial design and engineering study. Ultimately, the trial work program proves that Danakali can produce SOP using only filtered seawater, reducing the operating and capital costs of producing compounds. Colluli is home to the largest reserve of solid salt and JORC-compliant potassium sulphate, weighing 1.1 billion tonnes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.proactiveinvestors.com.au/companies/news/957498/danakali-moves-to-cancel-london-stock-exchange-listing-957498.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

