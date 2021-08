China’s strict approach to big business will continue for years

The main leaders of the Ruling communist party Wednesday laid out a plan for how they plan to continue to tighten regulatory screws on businesses over the next five years.

technological innovation. The authorities also called on "law enforcement" to take action in areas "of vital interests of the people", including financial services, education and mentoring.

The political map released jointly by the Party’s central committee and the State Council was vague on the specific actions authorities want regulators to take.

But this suggests that Beijing’s unprecedented crackdown on private companies, which began late last year, could last for some time. China’s five-year plans are the cornerstone of the country’s economic and social policy, and the latest plan runs until 2025.

“The growing need of the population for a better life has put forward new and higher demands for building a government under the rule of law,” officials wrote in the guidance document, stressing the need to regulate the parts of the economy necessary to “Social equity” or “public good”. The directive comes at a time of massive upheaval for Chinese industries ranging from technology and financial services To private lessons . A wave of regulations on private companies has global investors shaken and raised concerns about the future of innovation in China, as well as the ability of companies to tap capital markets. The government spoke of the need to safeguard national security and protect the interests of its people. Regulators have largely blamed the private sector for creating socio-economic problems that could potentially destabilize society and affect the Party’s grip on power. Beijing’s grievances with each sector vary. New York-listed rideshare company Didi has been accused of poor management of sensitive user data . Other Chinese tech companies listed in the United States have been criticized for endanger national cybersecurity . Ant Group, a top-flight subsidiary of Alibaba, which was supposed to go public during the world’s largest IPO last year, has been reprimanded for increased financial risk. And scores of private tutoring companies have been warned of worsening inequalities in access to education during a crackdown last month. The crackdown has wiped out more than $ 1 trillion in market value for many powerful Chinese companies and even made some big supporters of Chinese investment think again. SoftBank SFTBF Ali Baba BABA CEO Masayoshi Son whose company owns stakes in, ByteDance, owner of Didi and TikTok, said on Tuesday it would take a cautious approach to investing in China until the impact of the new regulations is clear. “Is it six months, 12 months? I don’t know yet,” Son said. “[But] in a year or two years, with the new rules, and with new orders, I think things will be much clearer … Once things are clearer, then we will be open to the resumption of active investments. “ Hang Seng Index HSI Shanghai Composite Index SHCOMP Chinese stocks were down slightly on Thursday. that of Hong Kongwas down 0.7%, while thefell 0.2%. The low-key reaction suggests that investors may be more inclined to accept the “new normal” for Chinese companies, “with China’s regulatory crackdown now appearing to be years in,” wrote Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific in Oanda, in a research note. . Michelle Toh contributed to this report.

