Evaluation of mRNA-1273 SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in adolescents

Test population

Between December 9, 2020 and February 28, 2021, a total of 3,732 adolescents were randomized in a 2: 1 ratio to receive mRNA-1273 (2,489 participants) or placebo (1,243 participants) at 26 sites in the States. -United (Figure 1 and Figure S1). Over 98% of participants received a second injection. The most common reasons for not receiving a second injection were withdrawal of consent (10 participants) and loss of follow-up (8 participants).

Table 1. Table 1. Demographic and clinical characteristics in the baseline safety population.

Baseline characteristics were generally balanced in the mRNA-1273 and placebo groups. The average age of the participants was 14.3 years (74% were 12 to 15 years old), half of the participants were male (51%), most were white (84%) and most were not. not Hispanic or Latin (88%). , and 93% had a body mass index (weight in kilograms divided by the square of height in meters) less than 30 (Table 1). The median follow-up time from randomization to data snapshot was 83 days and the median time from second injection to database lock-out was 53 days.

The demographic characteristics of the adolescents were generally similar to those of the young adults in the Phase 3 trial (Table S12). A total of 2% of adults in the phase 3 trial had a positive SARS-CoV-2 status at baseline, compared to 6% of adolescents. The demographic characteristics of the per-protocol immunogenicity subpopulations are presented in Table S10. The percentages of adolescents versus young adults were 8% and 27% for Hispanic or Latin American participants, 1% and 11% for blacks, and 79% and 48% for non-Hispanic white participants, respectively. (Table S10).

Security

Figure 2. Figure 2. Local and systemic side effects solicited.

The percentage of participants who experienced a solicited local or systemic adverse reaction within 7 days of the first or second injection (dose 1 or dose 2) of 1273 mRNA vaccine or placebo is shown.

Solicited local reactions occurred more frequently in the mRNA-1273 group after the first injection (94.2%) and after the second injection (93.4%) than in the placebo group (36.8% and 32.6% , respectively). In the mRNA-1273 group, the most frequent solicited local reaction was pain at the injection site after the first injection (93.1%; grade 3, 5.4%) and the second injection (92.4%; grade 3, 5.1%); in the placebo group, injection site pain was reported in 34.8% of participants after the first injection and in 30.3% after the second injection. Local grade 3 adverse reactions in the mRNA-1273 group occurred in 6.8% of participants after the first injection and in 8.9% after the second injection (Figure 2 and Table S2).

In the mRNA-1273 group, systemic adverse reactions were reported in 68.5% of participants after the first injection and in 86.1% after the second injection; Grade 3 events were reported in 4.4% and 13.7%, respectively. The most common systemic reactions were fatigue, headache, myalgia and chills. Headaches were reported in 44.6% of participants in the mRNA-1273 group after the first injection and in 70.2% after the second injection, compared with 38.5% and 30.2%, respectively, in the group. placebo. Fatigue was reported in 47.9% of participants in the mRNA-1273 group after the first injection and in 67.8% after the second injection, compared with 36.6% and 28.9%, respectively, in the placebo group. After the second injection, among 1273 mRNA recipients for which data are available, grade 3 fever occurred in 46 of 2477 participants (1.9%) and grade 4 fever in 1 of 2477 participants (<0.1%) (Figure 2).

Solicited local or systemic reactions generally persisted for an average of about 4 days (Table S4). The incidences of local reactions that persisted beyond 7 days were numerically higher in the mRNA-1273 group than in the placebo group and were also higher after the first injection (6.4%) than after the second injection. (1.6%) in the mRNA-1273 group (Table S5); these results were mainly attributed to axillary swelling or tenderness. Local reactions occurring 7 days after any injection occurred in 1.3% of mRNA-1273 recipients (erythema in 0.7%, swelling in 0.4%, and axillary swelling or tenderness in 0.4%) ( table S13). The incidences of solicited systemic reactions that persisted beyond 7 days were similar in the mRNA-1273 group (3.1%) and the placebo group (2.6%); those with an onset after day 7 after any injection occurred in 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively.

Overall, the incidence of solicited adverse reactions was generally similar in participants aged 12 to 15 years and those aged 16 to 17 years (Fig. S4). In the mRNA-1273 group, the incidence of solicited local or systemic adverse reactions was generally similar in adolescents and young adults, but the incidence of erythema was higher in adolescents than in young adults (Table S8 ).

Unsolicited adverse events up to 28 days after any injection were more frequent in the mRNA-1273 group (20.5%) than in the placebo group (15.9%) (Table S3); the most frequent events in the mRNA-1273 group were injection site lymphadenopathy (in 4.3%) and headache (in 2.4%). Adverse events considered by researchers to be vaccine- or placebo-related within 28 days were reported by 12.6% of participants in the mRNA-1273 group and 5.8% in the placebo group. One participant had a medically assisted adverse event of grade 2 nut anaphylaxis on day 21 after the second injection of mRNA-1273 which was considered by investigators to be unrelated to the vaccine. No deaths, MIS-Cs, or adverse events of special interest have occurred. No cases of myocarditis or pericarditis have been reported at the time of writing.

Immunogenicity

Table 2. Table 2. Immunogenicity of mRNA-1273 in adolescents and young adults.

The primary analysis was based on the non-inferiority of the titers of neutralizing antibodies in adolescents in the phase 2 trial compared to young adults in the phase 3 trial. The geometric mean ratio of titers for neutralizing antibodies in adolescents compared to young adults was 1.08 (95% CI 0.94 to 1.24) (Table 2). The spike protein specific antibody levels are shown in Table S6. In addition, the serological response was 98.8% in adolescents and 98.6% in young adults, and the absolute difference in serological response between adolescents and young adults was 0.2 percentage point (CI 95%, 1.8-2.4). Therefore, the non-inferiority criteria were met for the two main objectives.

Efficiency

Figure 3. Figure 3. Secondary efficacy analyzes.

Vaccine efficacy was calculated as 1 minus the ratio of the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection per 1000 person-years (mRNA-1273 vs placebo). The main definition of Covid-19 was at least two systemic symptoms or at least one respiratory symptom plus at least one nasopharyngeal swab, nasal swab, or saliva sample that was positive for SARS-CoV-2 by RT-PCR. The secondary case definition of Covid-19 was at least one systemic or respiratory symptom plus a swab positive for SARS-CoV-2 by RT-PCR. The SARS-CoV-2 infection category (regardless of symptoms) was defined as a combination of symptomatic post-baseline SARS-CoV-2 and asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections in participants with a negative SARS-CoV-2 status at baseline. Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection was defined as the absence of symptoms and infections detected by RT-PCR or post-baseline positive serologic testing in participants with negative SARS-CoV-2 status at departure. The per-protocol population (PP) consisted of all participants who had received at least one injection of mRNA-1273 or placebo and had received scheduled injections of mRNA-1273 or placebo, meeting the time of the second. injection, had no immunological and virological treatment. proof of a previous Covid-19 at the start, and had no major deviation from the protocol; this population included 1042 participants in the placebo group and 2139 participants in the mRNA-1273 group. The modified intention-to-treat population excluding those who received the incorrect injection (mITT1) consisted of all participants who had no serological or virological evidence of a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection. before the first injection of mRNA-1273 or placebo (both a negative RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 and a negative serological test based on specific binding antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid in At baseline, this population included 1073 participants in the placebo group and 2163 participants in the mRNA Group -1273. Does not mean estimated.

The vaccine efficacy of mRNA-1273 14 days after the second injection was difficult to assess precisely due to the low incidence of Covid-19 in the test population (four cases in the placebo group and no cases in the MRNA-1273) (figure 3 and Table S7). The efficacy of the mRNA-1273 vaccine according to the CDC’s less strict definition of Covid-19 with an onset of 14 days after the second injection was 93.3% (95% CI, 47.9 to 99, 9) in the per protocol population and 92.7% (95% CI, 67.8 to 99.2) for cases with an onset of 14 days after the first injection in the mITT1 population (figure 3 and figure S2). For the secondary objectives of preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection with an onset of 14 days after the second injection (in the per protocol population) and 14 days after the first injection (in the mITT1 population), the estimates vaccine efficacy for mRNA-1273 was 55.7% (95% CI, 16.8 to 76.4) and 69.8% (95% CI, 49.9 to 82.1) , respectively (figure 3).

The efficacy of the mRNA-1273 vaccine was 39.2% (95% CI, 24.7 to 69.7) for asymptomatic infection with an onset of 14 days after the second injection (population per protocol ) and 59.5% (95% CI, 28.4 to 77.3) with an onset of 14 days after the first injection (mITT1 population) (figure 3). The distribution of asymptomatic cases starting 14 days after the first dose (mITT1 population) was 14 cases in the mRNA-1273 group and 20 in the placebo group according to the results of the RT-PCR and 15 cases in each group according to the serological results. against the nucleocapsid (Table S11). The person-years of follow-up were 513 to 522 (6156 to 6264 person-months) in the mRNA-1273 group and 238 to 248 (2856 to 2976 person-months) in the placebo group.