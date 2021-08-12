Coinbase (COIN) races with latest analyst estimates

The Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) cryptocurrency exchange continued to generate increased interest in Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and cryptocurrencies during the second quarter, reporting profits that exceeded analysts’ estimates yesterday. The San Francisco-based company reported a profit of $ 2.23 billion against analysts’ estimates of $ 1.76 billion. It also reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $ 6.45, when analysts expected it to report earnings of $ 2.37 per share. Excluding stock-based compensation, the company’s EPS stood at $ 3.45, still beating analyst estimates.

Investors weren’t impressed with Coinbase’s earnings when they were released after hours yesterday, and the stock fell 2%. They seem to have reached their potential this morning. As of this writing, Coinbase shares are trading at $ 287.27, up almost 7% since the start of the day. Since their stock market debut in April, Coinbase shares have fallen 12.5%.

Income that reflects crypto performance

Coinbase’s profits are tied to the performance of volatile cryptocurrency markets. At the start of the second quarter, Bitcoin continued its ascent that began at the end of last year and set a new price record. Other cryptocurrencies have also reached new highs as the overall valuation of the crypto markets has skyrocketed thanks to the renewed focus on crypto by institutional and retail investors.

As the largest cryptocurrency exchange in North America in terms of transaction volume, Coinbase has benefited from growing interest in the new asset class. Overall transaction volume increased 38% to $ 462 billion in the second quarter, and the number of users completing monthly transactions (MTU), a measure of user engagement with the company’s products, multiplied to 8.8 million from 6.1 million in the previous quarter.

Although it is best known as a cryptocurrency exchange for trading, Coinbase has introduced several new products over the past two years to keep pace with the growth of crypto. These offers are now gaining traction with users, the company said.

“We are seeing more and more people doing more and more with crypto,” Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said during the company’s earnings call. According to the exchange, 1.7 million users used its Staking services to generate returns from their cryptocurrencies, while 2.3 million users have “signed up” with its Earn platform for rewards related to cryptocurrency training.

The company has also touted the attractiveness of its platform to institutional investors, who account for the majority of the exchange’s trading volume and assets. Ten percent of top hedge funds by assets under management (AUM) use Coinbase’s services, CFO Alesia Haas said during the earnings call. Coinbase has also formed “partnerships” with electric car maker Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), the hedge fund Third Point Services LLC. and PNC Financial Services Group LLC. (PNC), among others.

A drop in prices towards the end of the quarter, coupled with increased regulatory oversight, however, led to an exodus of investors from the crypto markets. The total number of crypto assets on the exchange rose from $ 223 billion in the previous quarter to $ 180 billion. Of that figure, Bitcoin accounted for 47% of all assets, while Ethereum (ETHUSD) was next with 24%. This latest cryptocurrency has also surpassed Bitcoin in trading volume on the stock exchange due to the increased interest in decentralized finance (DeFi).

Volatility time ahead?

Coinbase does not provide any guidance on future profits, but said the trading volume and MTUs on its platform in the third quarter will be lower than the same period a year ago. This prognosis is in line with the performance of the crypto markets, which have retreated from their previous highs and are currently in the crosshairs of regulators and lawmakers. Coinbase, which is a regulated exchange, called for “smart regulations that promote innovation.” He recently joined a chorus of stakeholders to protest a crypto tax provision that places financial reporting requirements in the $ 1,000 billion infrastructure bill.

Analysts have a mixed view of the stock. BTIG’s Mark Palmer has set a buy rating and a price target of $ 500 for the stock. He cited Ethereum’s spike in trading volume and the company’s focus on institutional investors, away from retail, as reasons for his optimism about its outlook. Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev wrote that an increase in daily trading volumes in August compared to the previous month generated “excitement in the stock over the past week.” The analyst continued, “However, given that volatility can subside as quickly as it presents itself, Coinbase’s outlook for the year remains somewhat of a draw.”