Alibaba rape allegation reveals Seamy side of Chinese techs

For years, as Alibaba transitioned from a rambling Chinese start-up to an e-commerce giant, some of its business units have welcomed new employees with an ice-breaker ceremony that has alarmed many who have left it behind. have endured.

New hires had to answer deeply personal questions in front of their colleagues, according to former employees: about their first love, their first kiss and their first sexual relations. The questions were worded in a way that is not printable in this newspaper, they said.

The Chinese tech giant has denied such claims. But last weekend, an employee alleged on the company’s internal website that she was sexually assaulted by a company customer and then raped by her manager and the disclosure sparked a slew of stories about icebreaker activities. Former employees have said online that they, too, have been through them.

And in a management letter signed over the weekend by more than 6,000 Alibaba employees, employees urged the company to ban sexual remarks and play at icebreaker events and other events. commercial. (Alibaba said it had fired the employee accused of rape and would take further steps to end the sexual misconduct. It did not respond to requests for comment.)