Business
Alibaba rape allegation reveals Seamy side of Chinese techs
For years, as Alibaba transitioned from a rambling Chinese start-up to an e-commerce giant, some of its business units have welcomed new employees with an ice-breaker ceremony that has alarmed many who have left it behind. have endured.
New hires had to answer deeply personal questions in front of their colleagues, according to former employees: about their first love, their first kiss and their first sexual relations. The questions were worded in a way that is not printable in this newspaper, they said.
The Chinese tech giant has denied such claims. But last weekend, an employee alleged on the company’s internal website that she was sexually assaulted by a company customer and then raped by her manager and the disclosure sparked a slew of stories about icebreaker activities. Former employees have said online that they, too, have been through them.
And in a management letter signed over the weekend by more than 6,000 Alibaba employees, employees urged the company to ban sexual remarks and play at icebreaker events and other events. commercial. (Alibaba said it had fired the employee accused of rape and would take further steps to end the sexual misconduct. It did not respond to requests for comment.)
The allegations against Alibaba may have shocked the Chinese tech industry and the public, but it shouldn’t have surprised them.
The male-dominated sector has long objectified women, blamed victims and normalized sexual violence. Women who dare to speak out about sexual harassment and violence are called troublemakers or worse.
Three years ago, a University of Minnesota student alleged that Richard Liu, the billionaire founder of one of China’s biggest companies, JD.com, raped her after a business lunch soaked in alcohol. After Mr. Liu denied the allegations and the police refused to press charges, the Chinese internet and the tech industry took her side and called her a gold digger, among other misogynistic slurs.
Often, public allegations are simply not addressed. An employee of Didi, the ridesharing company, was fired for poor performance last year after complaining to the company’s operations in Jiangsu Province that she was physically and sexually assaulted after being forced binge on alcohol during a business meal. She then posted photos of her severely bruised face and a doctor’s diagnosis on social media. Didi did not respond to questions as to whether she investigated his allegations at the time or when asked to comment again this week.
Incidents like Alibaba’s are happening across the industry, a female tech investor said. She requested anonymity because she was concerned that entrepreneurs, some of whom make dirty jokes in large discussion groups, think she is too critical and stop trusting her.
The industry has toned down some of its most egregious and self-explanatory behaviors. For example, recently hired Alibaba employees told me that they don’t have to answer personal questions during their icebreaker ceremonies.
And if society doesn’t force them to change, the Communist Party will. Amid a government crackdown on Big Tech powers, Peoples Daily, the party’s official newspaper, has warned on social media that nothing can be too big to fail.
But the toxic culture of China’s tech industry is so ingrained that it won’t be easy to eradicate.
Not so long ago, Chinese tech companies would invite popular Japanese pornstars to their events to advertise. Cyber Security Firm Qihoo 360 Invited Japanese Pornstar To Dance with its programmers in 2014, while some of its employees wore revealing outfits.
A business unit of the other Chinese internet giant, Tencent, recruited its employees at an event in 2017 kneel and use their mouths to open bottles of water that their male colleagues clasped in their crotches. Tencent later apologized.
Over the years, search giant Baidu, smartphone maker Xiaomi, and JD.com have held Victoria Secret-style lingerie fashion shows in their annual celebrations. Sometimes the models were their employees.
At the time, few people, if any, condemned their behavior. Some programmers responded by asking if these companies were hiring.
Women everywhere face the same challenges. But in the Chinese tech industry, these attitudes have been passed down from internet giants like Alibaba to alumni who now run start-ups large and small.
Cheng Wei, founder of Didi and former Alibaba executive, borrowed much of his management style from the e-commerce giant, which he called his true alma mater. One of Didis’ first hires told a magazine a few new hires were shocked at how far his icebreaker ceremony could go, flatterer says profile in 2016. The employee said she felt closer to her colleagues after seeing their personal details.
A former employee who requested anonymity said she was too afraid not to answer these questions for fear of upsetting her colleagues and her manager.
Even punishments in tech companies can be sexual in nature. Mr. Cheng has noted he punished a male executive by ordering him to run naked. A former Didi executive explained that others were also invited to run around the company’s campus in his early years, although men were allowed to wear their underwear and women could wear shirts. paper clothes over their underwear.
The executive and other employees said the practice has disappeared in recent years.
The Alibaba crisis has also sparked discussions about two misogynistic rituals at Chinese business meals: forced consumption and the company of women.
Young women can be seen as accessories during business meals. A meal without girls is not a meal, read the headline of a 2017 column in the Chinese edition of GQ, accompanied by an illustration of naked women in soup bowls.
In allegations she posted on Alibaba’s internal website, the employee said her manager told her customers at dinner: Look how good I am to you, I brought you a beauty.
The Alibaba client who she said sexually assaulted her denied doing anything inappropriate. It was an ordinary meal, the customer told a Beijing newspaper. I just hugged and cuddled her. Nothing else. (His company said he was fired for misconduct and was cooperating with a police investigation.)
The Alibaba employee wrote that her nightmare began after being forced to drink too much.
Forced consumption plays an important and problematic role in Chinese corporate culture. This can serve as a power game that disadvantages women and junior employees. Refusing to drink with a superior is considered offensive.
At a business dinner last year, a bank manager slapped a new employee after rejecting repeated orders from managers to replace his soft drinks with alcohol. The bank then sanctioned the manager.
In their call to action over the weekend, Alibaba employees urged the company to ban forced drinking and to stop linking alcohol to business. The company shut down before banning it, saying it supported the right of its employees to reject requests for alcohol consumption.
Alibaba said it fired the director accused of rape and kicked out two senior executives who ignored the woman’s calls. Still, his response left a lot of people unhappy.
Wang Shuai, head of public relations at Alibaba, reposted an article he said a colleague wrote. The post complained that some people just believed the rumors and assumed the worst of Alibaba. People who are too critical of the company, the post bluntly said, could walk away.
In response, members of the public reported episodes that they believed pointed to issues at the top.
A widely circulated video showed Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, had made a sex joke when he was accommodation a group wedding ceremony an annual event for the company which usually makes headlines among its employees in 2019. At work we want spirit 996, he said, referring to the arduous work schedule of 9 hours to 9 pm, six days a week. In life, you want 669, he says. Six days, six times. The key is long lasting.
He played with the pronunciation of the word nine, which sounds like the word long. His audience applauds and applauds.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/12/technology/china-alibaba-technology-sexual-assault.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]