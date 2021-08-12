highest producer prices in the United States in over ten years; unemployment claims fall

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Producer prices posted their biggest annual increase in more than a decade amid inflationary pressures, as the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits once again fell. last week as the economic recovery continues to be bumpy.

Producer prices in the United States rose more than expected in July, the Labor Department said on Thursday, suggesting inflation could remain high as strong demand fueled by the recovery continues to hurt supply chains . In the 12 months to July, the PPI jumped 7.8%, a record since the measure was introduced in 2010.

The producer price index for final demand rose 1.0% last month after rising 1.0% in June. Three-quarters of the increase was attributable to a record one-month increase in final demand for services, while the increase in goods was half of what it was in June.

The report followed data on Wednesday that showed consumer price increases in the United States slowed in July even as they remained at a 13-year high on an annual basis amid tentative signs that the Inflation has peaked as supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic make their way into the economy.

We expect the July report to mark the peak of producer price inflation as supply pressures gradually ease over the next few months and demand slows from its meteoric pace in the past. first semester. However, stubborn pandemic disruptions will continue to hamper supply until the end of the year, said Mahir Rasheed, economist at Oxford Economics.

The recent pace of price increases has intensified debate in the U.S. Federal Reserve over whether faster action may be needed to reduce its extraordinary support for the pandemic-stricken economy, including by starting to cut its 120 billion dollars in monthly bond purchases.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has repeatedly said the current explosion in inflation is likely temporary, but other officials have become increasingly cautious. Price increases will persist above central banks’ 2% inflation target, a flexible average.

The rise in recent months in service costs was led by a 1.7% jump in commercial services, which measures changes in the margins perceived by retailers and wholesalers. Twenty percent of the increase in services was attributable to automotive and parts retailing margins, which rose 11.2%.

Prices for air passenger services, inpatient outpatient care, machinery and equipment wholesaling, and traveler accommodation services have also increased.

The rapidity of the economic recovery has caused a mismatch between supply and demand. Producers have had to contend with low inventories, higher raw material prices, a global shipping container crisis and increased labor costs due to a shortage of volunteer workers.

Lack of inventory due to supply chain issues makes it easier for producers to pass costs on to consumers.

UNEMPLOYED CLAIMS CONTINUE TO FALL

Elsewhere, initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell from 12,000 to 375,000 seasonally adjusted for the week ended Aug. 7, a separate Labor Department report revealed on Thursday. Data for the previous week has been revised to show 2,000 more claims than previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 375,000 candidates for last week. Unadjusted claims, which offer a better reading of the labor market, fell from 5,198 to 320,517 last week.

Claims remain well above their pre-pandemic level of 256,000, although they have fallen from a record 6.149 million in early April 2020.

There are still fears that the increase in coronavirus cases, caused by the Delta variant, may slow down the recovery in employment amid a shortage of workers. There was a record 10.1 million job postings at the end of June. About 8.7 million people are officially unemployed.

The claims report showed that the number of people continuing to receive benefits after a first week of aid fell from 114,000 to 2.866 million in the week ended July 31.

Those receiving benefits under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Compensation programs fell by nearly 730,000 in the week ending July 24. With a total of 8.67 million, their number was the lowest since May 2020.

The recovery of the labor market still has a long way to go. About 12.055 million people, as in the previous report, were receiving unemployment checks under all programs at the end of July, the lowest level since the end of March 2020.

The economy quickly regained momentum and passed its pre-pandemic peak in the second quarter, as trillions of dollars in government aid and increased COVID-19 vaccinations fueled the spending on goods and services.