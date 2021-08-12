Business
highest producer prices in the United States in over ten years; unemployment claims fall
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Producer prices posted their biggest annual increase in more than a decade amid inflationary pressures, as the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits once again fell. last week as the economic recovery continues to be bumpy.
Producer prices in the United States rose more than expected in July, the Labor Department said on Thursday, suggesting inflation could remain high as strong demand fueled by the recovery continues to hurt supply chains . In the 12 months to July, the PPI jumped 7.8%, a record since the measure was introduced in 2010.
The producer price index for final demand rose 1.0% last month after rising 1.0% in June. Three-quarters of the increase was attributable to a record one-month increase in final demand for services, while the increase in goods was half of what it was in June.
The report followed data on Wednesday that showed consumer price increases in the United States slowed in July even as they remained at a 13-year high on an annual basis amid tentative signs that the Inflation has peaked as supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic make their way into the economy.
We expect the July report to mark the peak of producer price inflation as supply pressures gradually ease over the next few months and demand slows from its meteoric pace in the past. first semester. However, stubborn pandemic disruptions will continue to hamper supply until the end of the year, said Mahir Rasheed, economist at Oxford Economics.
The recent pace of price increases has intensified debate in the U.S. Federal Reserve over whether faster action may be needed to reduce its extraordinary support for the pandemic-stricken economy, including by starting to cut its 120 billion dollars in monthly bond purchases.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has repeatedly said the current explosion in inflation is likely temporary, but other officials have become increasingly cautious. Price increases will persist above central banks’ 2% inflation target, a flexible average.
The rise in recent months in service costs was led by a 1.7% jump in commercial services, which measures changes in the margins perceived by retailers and wholesalers. Twenty percent of the increase in services was attributable to automotive and parts retailing margins, which rose 11.2%.
Prices for air passenger services, inpatient outpatient care, machinery and equipment wholesaling, and traveler accommodation services have also increased.
The rapidity of the economic recovery has caused a mismatch between supply and demand. Producers have had to contend with low inventories, higher raw material prices, a global shipping container crisis and increased labor costs due to a shortage of volunteer workers.
Lack of inventory due to supply chain issues makes it easier for producers to pass costs on to consumers.
UNEMPLOYED CLAIMS CONTINUE TO FALL
Elsewhere, initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell from 12,000 to 375,000 seasonally adjusted for the week ended Aug. 7, a separate Labor Department report revealed on Thursday. Data for the previous week has been revised to show 2,000 more claims than previously reported.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 375,000 candidates for last week. Unadjusted claims, which offer a better reading of the labor market, fell from 5,198 to 320,517 last week.
Claims remain well above their pre-pandemic level of 256,000, although they have fallen from a record 6.149 million in early April 2020.
There are still fears that the increase in coronavirus cases, caused by the Delta variant, may slow down the recovery in employment amid a shortage of workers. There was a record 10.1 million job postings at the end of June. About 8.7 million people are officially unemployed.
The claims report showed that the number of people continuing to receive benefits after a first week of aid fell from 114,000 to 2.866 million in the week ended July 31.
Those receiving benefits under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Compensation programs fell by nearly 730,000 in the week ending July 24. With a total of 8.67 million, their number was the lowest since May 2020.
The recovery of the labor market still has a long way to go. About 12.055 million people, as in the previous report, were receiving unemployment checks under all programs at the end of July, the lowest level since the end of March 2020.
The economy quickly regained momentum and passed its pre-pandemic peak in the second quarter, as trillions of dollars in government aid and increased COVID-19 vaccinations fueled the spending on goods and services.
Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Nick Zieminski
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-economy/wrapup-3-us-producer-prices-at-more-than-decade-high-jobless-claims-fall-idUSL1N2PI23V
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]