Retirees could see 6.2% increase in Social Security COLA for 2022





While Joe Biden is president, retirees may perceive a significant cost of living in social security … [+] Adjustment that could make Bernie Sanders happy. If the estimated inflation is maintained, the increase in Social Security for 2022 could be the largest in disbursement.

Inflation has been in the news more than usual, as we have seen spikes in inflation rates during the COVID pandemic. Recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) data led to an estimated Social Security Cost of Living (COLA) adjustment of 6.2% for 2022, which could be the cost adjustment. life’s largest social security benefit in decades. This giant increase for Social Security recipients is based on the latest Senior Citizen League estimate. COLA Social Security’s latest estimate is up from the 6.1% estimate released last month. New Consumer Price Index data points to a possible cost-of-living adjustment of 6.2% for Social Security recipients for 2022, according to the latest estimate from the Senior Citizens League. If you’re retired and living on a fixed income, you might feel the pinch of the rising cost of the items you buy. Hopefully, the official Social Security cost of living adjustment will provide some relief to retirees. The Social Security Administration will publish the official COLA in October. This increase for social security beneficiaries will be based on the average CPI data for July, August and September. How Important Is Social Security COLA For Retirees? In 2021, the adjustment to the cost of living of Social Security was only 1.3%. This resulted in an increase of about $ 20 per month for the average beneficiary of social security. In case you were wondering, the average Social Security benefit in 2021 is only $ 1,543 per month. In 2022, if the Social Security increase is 6.2%, the average beneficiary will receive just over $ 95 per month. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Many of the goods retirees spend money on were behind the increases in the Consumer Price Index. Gas, food, shelter and medical care are among them. MORE FORBESWill Congress change the way Social Security cost of living adjustment is calculated? Norman Lear and Jane Fonda are both long-time beneficiaries of Social Security and both could benefit from … [+] Social Security’s big planned increase for 2022. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: Jane Fonda and Norman Lear participate in the Jane Fonda Friday Fire Drill at Los Angeles City Hall on February 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna / Getty Images)

Will the social security COLA increase the taxation of retirees? Another downside to the inflation-induced social security cost of living adjustment is an increase in taxes on social security benefits. While Social Security COLA does not directly change Social Security tax rates, it does help push retiree incomes above income thresholds that require Social Security taxation. It doesn’t take much for all or part of your Social Security income to be taxable. If you are filing a federal income tax return as an “individual” and your combined income is between $ 25,000 and $ 34,000, you will likely owe federal income taxes on half of your benefits. Over $ 34,000: Up to 85% of your benefits may be taxable. For those who choose “married filing jointly” and have a combined income of between $ 32,000 and $ 44,000, you may have to pay income taxes up to 50% of your Social Security benefits. Having a combined income of over $ 44,000 up to 85% of your Social Security retirement income could be subject to taxation at the federal level. MORE FORBESWill I owe state taxes on my social security? For many current and future retirees, Social Security income will be their greatest retirement asset. Take the time to have a plan to maximize the value of your Social Security retirement benefits. Get help from someone you trust fiduciary financial planner to avoid the various mistakes people make when managing their social security benefits on their own. You’ve worked hard for decades to accumulate your Social Security retirement benefits, take the time to optimize your retirement income and social security benefits.

