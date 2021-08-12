How much does the average person get per month?

You have to wait until your full retirement age (FRA) 66 to 67, depending on the year of birth, to claim all the social security benefits to which you are entitled. Each month you receive benefits before this age slightly reduces your checks. Those who sign up immediately to 62 will only get 70% of their full profit by check if their FRA is 67, or 75% if their FRA is 66.

Conversely, each month that you delay benefits beyond your FRA increases your benefit slightly until you qualify for your maximum benefit at 70. This is 124% of your full benefit by check if your FRA is 67, or 132% if your FRA is 66.

So even if your total allowance falls below the national average, say you only get $ 1,400 at your FRA of 67, you could still get $ 1,736 a month by delaying Social Security until age 70. .

But delaying benefits is not always possible. Those who are forced to retire unexpectedly or have little savings may need to immediately start Social Security to cover their living costs. And those who don’t believe they’ll live past 70 are probably better off registering for benefits earlier. They will likely get more out of the program overall by doing this, whereas if they waited until 70, they might only be able to claim benefits for a few years before they die.

3. Your social security account tells you that you are entitled to a big check

The safest way to know you’re expecting a higher-than-average Social Security check is to check your my Social Security account. You will be able to view an estimate of your average monthly benefit based on your current work history.

You can also view your income statement, which shows how much money you paid in Social Security taxes for each year you worked. It’s a good idea to look at this at least once a year to make sure that all of the information in it matches your own records. Otherwise, the government might inadvertently pay you less than you deserve.