PHEV: Plug in hybrid electric vehicles in Australia

What does PHEV mean?

PHEV stands for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, a type of electrified vehicle that has both an internal combustion engine (ICE) and a battery-powered electric motor, combining the two to deliver maximum power and efficiency to the car.

The PHEV must be plugged into an external charging source in order to charge the battery when it is discharged.

Understanding what an electric vehicle (EV) is may seem relatively straightforward – it does what it says on the tin, and it’s a car that runs on electricity, like a wheeled cell phone – but d other terms can be used, leaving you with questions such as What is a plug-in hybrid ?, What does PHEV mean in cars? and How do PHEV cars work?

Learn more about hybrid cars

A non-PHEV standard hybrid has both a gasoline ICE and a battery-electric motor, the latter usually kicking in when extra power is needed (all-electric driving for short distances is also possible with the most models, while the self-charging battery also recovers energy from a process called regenerative braking).

PHEVs are a bit different in that the battery-powered electric motor is the primary element that powers the car, while the ICE is on standby as an emergency backup when your battery starts to run out of juice.

The other major difference, which you might have guessed from the name, is that PHEVs plug into an external power source to charge the battery – usually a wall charger or standard electrical outlet in the home, or a charger at a public charging station. (including fast chargers, for those who like to recharge and go as fast as technologically possible).

A fully charged battery in a PHEV, like the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, will usually give you around 50-60 miles of travel before needing to charge it, which is more than enough for most occasions, given that the average Australian won’t. will travel only about 36.4 km per day.

PHEVs are often described as a good stepping stone for people who aren’t ready to make the leap to a full EV – potentially due to the current high cost of EVs, or the fact that they may have range anxiety – and although they are not completely emission free. , they emit much less greenhouse gases than a standard hybrid or ICE vehicle.

If you’re looking for a plug-in hybrid, Australia already has quite a few PHEV models available on the market, with more expected to arrive in 2022 and beyond.

Below is a list of some of the best PHEVs currently available in Australia.

Hyundai Ioniq Elite Plug-In Hybrid

Price: $ 42,410, plus road costs

This four-door hatchback is a great entry point to the low end of the price scale, and boasts an impressive combined fuel economy rating of 1.1 L / 100 km. The all-electric range is 63 km (there is also an all-electric version of the Ioniq with a range of 311 km).

Kia Niro PHEV S

Price: $ 46,590, plus road costs

This small SUV from Kia is also available in hybrid and electric models, with the PHEV model offering up to 58 km of all-electric driving capacity. There is an 8.9 kWh battery and the electric motor alone delivers up to 44.5 kW of power and 170 Nm of torque.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV ES

Price: $ 47,990, plus road costs

This all-wheel-drive (AWD) five-seater SUV is one of the most popular PHEVs on the market – it’s been available in Australia since 2014, familiarizing drivers with electrified cars, as well as the Nissan Leaf and Tesla models. S – and it offers an excellent level of luxury and space for the price. The fully electric range is approximately 54 km.

Charging Volvo XC40

Price: $ 64,990, plus road charges

The Recharge is packed with lots of cool features – 20-inch alloy wheels, a 14-speaker Harmon Kardon stereo, satellite navigation system, leather seats, electric front seats – and has a three-cylinder turbo engine. 1.5 liters coupled to 60 kW / 160Nm electric motor. The 10.7 kWh battery gives the Recharge 46 km of fully electric range.

Mercedes-Benz C 300e PHEV

Price: $ 84,472, plus road costs

European luxury is a given with Mercedes-Benz, and the C-Class 300e is no exception. A 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine generating 155 kW of power and 350 Nm of torque supports an electric motor producing 90 kW and 440 Nm, and the all-electric range is approximately 52 km.

BMW X5 Xdrive45E M Sport PHEV

Price: $ 135,400, plus road costs

If money isn’t a barrier between you and driving excellence, you could do a lot worse than this big BMW PHEV SUV that gives you everything you could possibly want in terms of space, luxury and performance. . The all-electric range is impressive 88 km.

Porsche Cayenne PHEV

Price: $ 141,200, plus road costs

The Cayenne PHEV SUV doesn’t have as much all-electric range as some other models – around 47km – but the six-cylinder engine delivers a maximum combined torque of 700Nm, making it a force to be reckoned with.